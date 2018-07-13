Spinal stroke: Causes, treatment, and outcome

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 13 Jul 2018
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
A spinal stroke occurs when the blood supply to the spinal cord is cut off. Without an adequate blood supply, the spinal cord will not receive the oxygen and nutrients that it requires to function.

Any disruption to the blood supply can damage the spinal cord and prevent it from communicating with the rest of the body.

The spine uses nerve impulses to communicate with different parts of the body. In severe cases of spinal stroke, the lack of communication can cause paralysis and may be life-threatening.

Unlike other strokes, spinal strokes do not typically disrupt the blood supply to the brain. However, they do have similar causes.

The majority of spinal strokes are ischemic, meaning that they result from blood clots in blood vessels.

Less commonly, bleeding from ruptured blood vessels can cause a spinal stroke. This type of stroke is called a hemorrhagic stroke.

Spinal strokes are rare, accounting for just 1.25 percent of all strokes. In this article, learn about the symptoms, causes, treatment, and recovery.

Symptoms

3d image of spine
A spinal stroke occurs due to a disruption of the blood supply to the spinal cord.

The symptoms of spinal strokes may vary from person to person depending on the location of the stroke in the spine. The severity of the damage will also influence the symptoms that a person experiences.

The primary symptom of a spinal stroke is sudden, extreme pain in the neck and back. Other symptoms can include:

  • muscle spasms
  • difficulty moving
  • numbness
  • incontinence, loss of bladder control
  • tingling
  • muscle weakness
  • paralysis
  • difficulty breathing

In severe cases, a spinal stroke can cause death.

What does a stroke feel like? During, after, and ministrokes
What does a stroke feel like? During, after, and ministrokes
Learn more about what it feels like to have a stroke.
Read now

Causes

The majority of spinal strokes occur due to changes in the shape of blood vessels. For example, blood vessel walls may thicken, which will cause the vessels to narrow. This can sometimes happen as a natural consequence of aging.

However, specific factors increase the likelihood of this happening, including:

All of these factors put additional strain on the circulatory system, increasing the chance of damaged or dysfunctional blood vessels.

For example, high blood pressure can damage and weaken blood vessels, making them more likely to rupture and bleed. This can cause a stroke.

In some cases, problems with the heart or the aorta can cause spinal strokes. These problems include severely low blood pressure or a lack of blood flow through the aorta. In rare cases, tangled blood vessels can also cause a spinal stroke.

Diagnosis

Anyone experiencing a spinal stroke needs immediate medical attention and prompt diagnosis. A doctor will ask a person about their symptoms, if possible, and carry out a physical examination.

They will look for common indicators of a problem with the spinal cord, such as weakness in the legs. If a doctor suspects a spinal stroke, an MRI is usually necessary to rule out other conditions that could damage the spinal cord.

An MRI can also help to confirm the presence and location of a blockage or bleed.

Treatments

senior man having physical therapy
Physical therapy may help a person with paralysis regain some mobility.

Treatment for a spinal stroke will depend on the underlying cause. In cases of ischemic spinal stroke, a doctor will give the person medications to thin the blood and reduce the risk of blood clots. These are known as antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs. They include common drugs, such as aspirin.

Medication may also be necessary to manage a person's symptoms, as well as their risk factors for another stroke.

For example, for people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol, a doctor may prescribe medication to control these factors.

A person who has paralysis may benefit from occupational and physical therapy, which can make it possible to regain some range of motion.

If a person loses control of their bladder, they may need a urinary catheter.

Long-term complications

Spinal strokes can have severe, long-term complications, depending on the extent of the damage and the location of the stroke.

Complications of a spinal stroke can include:

Recovery

group of older people going for a walk
Regular exercise can help people make a full recovery.

It is possible to make a full recovery from a spinal stroke. The chances of making a full recovery depend on the cause and location of the stroke, the extent of the damage, the success of the treatment, and the individual's overall health status.

However, many people will experience lasting complications after a spinal stroke and may require long-term treatment or have to implement lifestyle changes.

For most people, certain lifestyle changes are essential to reduce risk factors and improve the chances of a full recovery.

These could include:

  • adopting a healthful, balanced diet
  • exercising regularly
  • stopping smoking
  • reaching and maintaining a healthy weight
  • reducing alcohol consumption

Outlook

Many people make a full recovery from a spinal stroke, but this can take months or even years.

Paralysis following a spinal stroke may last for a few weeks or may be permanent.

People can reach out to support groups and consider seeing a therapist to help their recovery and reduce stress.

Related coverage

First aid for stroke: What do you do? A stroke involved the blocking or leakage of an artery in the brain. It is one of the most common causes of death worldwide. When someone experiences a stroke, it can be very distressing for the individual and the people who know them. Knowing what to do can make all the difference to preserving the person's health. Read now
Warning signs of stroke in men Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Men tend to be younger than women when they have strokes, and some symptoms are more common in men. We describe how men and women may experience strokes differently. In this article, learn about telltale signs, recovery, and what to do when someone has a stroke. Read now
Everything you need to know about stroke Strokes can be life-threatening and debilitating and can occur with little warning. So why do they happen? In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about strokes, the different types, and the symptoms. We also give tips on preventing a stroke, and the support there is if you are recovering from one. Read now
What is cholesterol ratio and why is it important? There are two types of cholesterol. One is harmful, and builds up in the arteries, but the other can actually benefit the body. In this MNT Knowledge Center article, learn about the difference between 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol. How do they affect the body? How can you manage high cholesterol? Read now
What's to know about high blood pressure? High blood pressure or hypertension is often called the silent killer, having no symptoms in many cases. Find out here what causes hypertension, including health, genetic, and lifestyle risks, and signs to look out for. Also, read about how the drugs work, and everything you can do to avoid blood pressure problems. Read now
Stroke
Neurology / Neuroscience

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 13 July 2018.

    Visit our Stroke category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Stroke.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "Spinal stroke: Causes, treatment, and outcome." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Jul. 2018. Web.
    13 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322459.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2018, July 13). "Spinal stroke: Causes, treatment, and outcome." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Stroke

Scroll to top