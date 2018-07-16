How to get rid of diaper rash

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 16 Jul 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Diaper rash is a common but uncomfortable skin rash that occurs in infants. It is vital for parents and caregivers to know how to treat diaper rash to prevent the symptoms from getting worse.

Diaper rash is a red, painful rash that thrives in warm, moist environments. The rash may cause the skin to be scaly, bumpy, or raw. This condition accounts for about 20 percent of all childhood visits to a dermatologist.

Some infants are particularly prone to diaper rash and may get it very frequently, especially if they have an underlying skin condition, such as eczema.

In this article, learn about the causes of diaper rash as well as how to treat it quickly and effectively.

Ten treatments and home remedies

Baby in diapers who may have a rash
Changing diapers often can help to prevent diaper rash.

People can use the following methods to help prevent and treat diaper rash:

1. Changing diapers often

When an infant has a diaper rash, parents and caregivers should be even more vigilant than usual about changing their diapers promptly.

Allowing an infant to remain in a wet or soiled diaper when they have a rash can make the symptoms worse.

2. Switching diaper brands or laundry detergents

If an infant develops a diaper rash frequently, their skin may be sensitive to a particular product. For example, a specific brand of diaper or baby wipe could trigger the rash. If people use cloth diapers, the type of laundry detergent that they use could also be responsible for the rashes.

Eliminating harsh chemicals and scents may help to clear persistent or recurring rashes.

3. Allowing the area to breath

When an infant has diaper rash, ensuring that they spend some time during the day with no diaper or bottoms on can help the area to dry out and heal.

People should also avoid putting infants in tight, synthetic, or rubber bottoms while they have diaper rash.

Dressing them in loose bottoms made of 100 percent cotton can help to keep the rash dry and allow the skin to breathe.

4. Making sure that the diaper fits properly

Diapers that are too tight can irritate diaper rash. Parents and caregivers should check that all diapers fit correctly and ensure that they buy larger sizes as the infant grows.

All you need to know about cradle cap
All you need to know about cradle cap
Cradle cap is a greasy, scaly rash that appears in patches on the scalps of young infants. Learn how to prevent and treat it here.
Read now

5. Trying diaper creams and ointments

There are many barrier creams and skin-soothing ointments available at grocery stores, pharmacies, and online.

Parents and caregivers should look for creams containing zinc oxide. They should apply a thick layer of one of these creams to the affected skin and allow the area to dry.

6. Avoiding using baby wipes

Although it is essential to keep the infant's diaper area clean, baby wipes can irritate an existing diaper rash.

If an infant has diaper rash, it is best to clean the diaper area gently using scent-free soap and water before patting it dry.

In situations where this is not possible, it is advisable to choose scent-free, natural wipes, which are available in pharmacies or online.

7. Considering removing any new foods

Introducing new foods is usually beneficial, but certain acidic foods, such as citrus fruits and tomatoes, may cause some infants' urine and feces to become particularly acidic and irritating.

Parents and caregivers should be careful to introduce these foods in small quantities and to monitor the infant to see if a new diaper rash develops at the same time. If it does, they should remove acidic foods from the infant's diet until the rash has healed.

8. Using unscented soaps and detergents

Baby in the bath
Certain bubble baths may cause diaper rash.

Skin irritants, including the scents in soaps and detergents, are responsible for many cases of diaper rash.

Common culprits include scented laundry detergents, some baby soaps and creams, and certain bubble baths, even though the manufacturers often promote them as being child-friendly.

9. Avoiding scrubbing the area

Keeping the infant's diaper area clean and dry is vital, especially when they have a rash, but people should remember that gentle cleaning is best.

Scrubbing this area of the body or rubbing it dry can further irritate the rash and damage the sensitive skin.

10. Trying an oatmeal bath

Research shows that colloidal oatmeal may reduce the inflammation and irritation that atopic dermatitis and inflammatory skin conditions can cause. Colloidal oatmeal may also reduce the pain and itching that comes with a diaper rash.

People can buy oatmeal bath treatments in many drug stores and online. People should follow the directions on the package and pat the infant's skin dry afterward.

Causes

Diaper rash is often a type of contact dermatitis. Contact dermatitis occurs when the skin reacts to touching an irritant. In the diaper area, common irritants include:

  • urine
  • feces
  • diapers
  • soaps
  • scents and chemicals in diapers or wipes

In some cases, diaper rash may result from other causes, including yeast infections and seborrheic diaper dermatitis.

Risk factors

Some infants are more prone than others to developing diaper rash. If any of the following risk factors apply to an infant, preventive measures might be necessary:

  • changing the diaper too infrequently
  • having diarrhea
  • using antibiotics
  • receiving breast milk from someone taking antibiotics
  • wearing ill-fitting diapers
  • trying new acidic foods, such as citrus fruits
  • having an underlying skin condition, such as eczema

When to see a doctor

concerned mother with a newborn baby speaking with a nurse
Consult a doctor if a fever or swelling accompany diaper rash.

Most cases of diaper rash clear up over time when parents or caregivers use the home remedies above.

In some cases though, it is necessary to see a doctor. People should take an infant with diaper rash to see the doctor if they have any of the following symptoms:

  • blisters
  • fever
  • a persistent rash that does not clear with home remedies
  • swelling
  • a rash that oozes fluid or pus

Diaper rash is not always preventable, and most babies and small children will experience it at least once.

While diaper rash can be painful or irritating, there are many steps that a parent or caregiver can take to help prevent it.

A range of home remedies can help to ease the symptoms and heal the skin.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

Adult diaper rash: What you need to know While diaper rash is most common in infants, adults are also at risk of developing the condition, particularly those who wear adult diapers, incontinence briefs, or pads. In this article, we look at how to treat adult diaper rash using home remedies and explain when a person should seek medical treatment. Read now
How to stop hiccups in newborns Most babies get hiccups in their first year, and this is not usually a cause for concern. There are several ways to stop hiccups in newborns, such as taking breaks for burping, using pacifiers, and giving the baby gripe water. Here, learn why newborns get hiccups, how to soothe them, and when to see a doctor. Read now
How do you get rid of a butt rash? A butt rash is common in babies, but adults can get them too. They have many causes, and sometimes the rash is accompanied by an itchy or painful feeling. Treatment depends on the type of rash, but most respond well to home remedies. Learn more about the most effective home remedies and how to prevent butt rashes here. Read now
Can you use Vicks on a baby? There are many people who believe using Vicks VapoRub on a baby's feet can help reduce a cough and congestion. However, some of the active ingredients in Vicks are not safe for young children. In this article, learn whether Vicks is safe for babies, as well as about alternative ointments for cough relief. Read now
What is causing my rash? There is a huge variety of rashes that can vary significantly in appearance. Some may appear in small patches on the body, and others may spread across a larger area. They have a range of causes and can be itchy, dry, or painful. We examine 56 different rashes, including images and links to more detailed information. Read now
Pediatrics / Children's Health
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Dermatology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 16 July 2018.

    Visit our Pediatrics / Children's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pediatrics / Children's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "How to get rid of diaper rash." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 16 Jul. 2018. Web.
    16 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322472.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, July 16). "How to get rid of diaper rash." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pediatrics / Children's Health

Scroll to top