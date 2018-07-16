Macrocephaly is the term for an unusually large head. An infant with macrocephaly will have a larger head than most other infants of the same age and sex.

In many cases, this condition is benign or harmless. In other cases, it may indicate an underlying medical condition, such as a genetic syndrome or a brain tumor.

In this article, learn about the causes of macrocephaly and how doctors diagnose and treat the potential underlying medical conditions.

What is macrocephaly?



A child with an unusually large head may have macrocephaly.

For a doctor to diagnose macrocephaly, the measurement of the head around its widest part needs to be larger than the 98th percentile.

Macrocephaly may sometimes be a sign of an underlying condition that requires treatment.

In other cases, it may occur due to genetics, including a family history of macrocephaly. If this is the case, the condition will be harmless.

Causes

Genes are responsible for many cases of macrocephaly. When an infant with a large head has a family history of larger-than-average head sizes, doctors will diagnose them with benign familial macrocephaly.

Infants with benign familial macrocephaly will not experience any symptoms other than a large head and will have no additional health concerns.

However, there are several potential causes of macrocephaly that require medical attention, one of which is a fluid buildup on the brain. Extra fluid can put pressure on the brain, increasing the risk of many health complications.

The severity of the condition depends on the amount of fluid present. When there is a significant fluid buildup in the brain, which is called hydrocephalus, the underlying cause is likely to require treatment to prevent further problems.

Other causes of macrocephaly include:

bleeding in the brain

brain tumors

certain metabolic conditions

some types of infection

Alexander disease

Greig cephalopolysyndactyly syndrome

Sotos syndrome

chronic hematomas and other lesions

other genetic syndromes

Signs and symptoms



The primary sign of macrocephaly is an unusually large head. In cases of benign familial macrocephaly, this will be the only symptom.

If an infant has an underlying condition that is causing the macrocephaly, they will present with additional symptoms. These may include:

delays reaching developmental milestones

a fast-growing head

comorbidity with other conditions, such as autism

mental disorders

A doctor will typically continue to monitor the infant after the diagnosis. The doctor will also ask parents or caregivers to watch for the following signs:

excessive sleepiness

unusual eye movement

poor feeding

vomiting

a bulging soft spot

excessive irritability

Diagnosis

Doctors can usually diagnose macrocephaly during a routine physical examination.

As part of a physical examination for a baby or young child, the doctor will measure the head circumference. They will do this at each checkup, and any time there is a concern. If the doctor notes a rapid increase in head size over time, this can lead to a diagnosis.

If a doctor thinks that an infant has macrocephaly, they will often order imaging tests, such as a CT scan, ultrasound, or MRI.

These tests will help the doctor to determine if there is a fluid buildup in the brain, which could cause pressure and other complications.

Some symptoms of increased pressure on the brain include:

increased irritability

headaches

vomiting

If a child with macrocephaly has additional symptoms, these may help the doctor to diagnose other health conditions. Other symptoms may include:

vision problems

bulging veins

a bulging soft spot on the top of the head

Treatment



The treatment for macrocephaly will vary depending on the underlying cause. An infant with benign familial macrocephaly will not usually require any treatment.

Infants whose macrocephaly stems from a genetic condition may require life-long treatment and support, including:

occupational therapy

behavioral therapy

speech and language therapy

physical therapy

An infant who has a fluid buildup or bleeding in the brain will often require prompt surgery to reduce the pressure and prevent further complications.

Doctors may use a variety of methods to treat a brain tumor, including:

surgery

chemotherapy

steroids

radiotherapy

Outlook

The outlook largely depends on the underlying condition causing the macrocephaly. Infants with benign familial macrocephaly have a good outlook and will not usually experience any complications.

A child who has macrocephaly as a result of an underlying condition, such as a brain tumor or a genetic syndrome, will require an individualized treatment plan.