What to know about macrocephaly

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 16 Jul 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Macrocephaly is the term for an unusually large head. An infant with macrocephaly will have a larger head than most other infants of the same age and sex.

In many cases, this condition is benign or harmless. In other cases, it may indicate an underlying medical condition, such as a genetic syndrome or a brain tumor.

In this article, learn about the causes of macrocephaly and how doctors diagnose and treat the potential underlying medical conditions.

What is macrocephaly?

A child with an unusually large head may have macrocephaly
A child with an unusually large head may have macrocephaly.

Macrocephaly means big head, and it is the name for a condition in which an infant or child has an abnormally large head size.

For a doctor to diagnose macrocephaly, the measurement of the head around its widest part needs to be larger than the 98th percentile.

Macrocephaly may sometimes be a sign of an underlying condition that requires treatment.

In other cases, it may occur due to genetics, including a family history of macrocephaly. If this is the case, the condition will be harmless.

Causes

Genes are responsible for many cases of macrocephaly. When an infant with a large head has a family history of larger-than-average head sizes, doctors will diagnose them with benign familial macrocephaly.

Infants with benign familial macrocephaly will not experience any symptoms other than a large head and will have no additional health concerns.

However, there are several potential causes of macrocephaly that require medical attention, one of which is a fluid buildup on the brain. Extra fluid can put pressure on the brain, increasing the risk of many health complications.

The severity of the condition depends on the amount of fluid present. When there is a significant fluid buildup in the brain, which is called hydrocephalus, the underlying cause is likely to require treatment to prevent further problems.

Other causes of macrocephaly include:

  • bleeding in the brain
  • brain tumors
  • certain metabolic conditions
  • some types of infection
  • Alexander disease
  • Greig cephalopolysyndactyly syndrome
  • Sotos syndrome
  • chronic hematomas and other lesions
  • other genetic syndromes
Types, symptoms, and treatment of a brain tumor
Types, symptoms, and treatment of a brain tumor
Some brain tumors can cause macrocephaly. Learn more about types of brain tumors and how to treat them here.
Read now

Signs and symptoms

macrocephaly is often harmless
While macrocephaly is often harmless, it can lead to a buildup of fluid in the brain.

The primary sign of macrocephaly is an unusually large head. In cases of benign familial macrocephaly, this will be the only symptom.

If an infant has an underlying condition that is causing the macrocephaly, they will present with additional symptoms. These may include:

  • delays reaching developmental milestones
  • a fast-growing head
  • comorbidity with other conditions, such as autism
  • mental disorders

A doctor will typically continue to monitor the infant after the diagnosis. The doctor will also ask parents or caregivers to watch for the following signs:

  • excessive sleepiness
  • unusual eye movement
  • poor feeding
  • vomiting
  • a bulging soft spot
  • excessive irritability

Diagnosis

Doctors can usually diagnose macrocephaly during a routine physical examination.

As part of a physical examination for a baby or young child, the doctor will measure the head circumference. They will do this at each checkup, and any time there is a concern. If the doctor notes a rapid increase in head size over time, this can lead to a diagnosis.

If a doctor thinks that an infant has macrocephaly, they will often order imaging tests, such as a CT scan, ultrasound, or MRI.

These tests will help the doctor to determine if there is a fluid buildup in the brain, which could cause pressure and other complications.

Some symptoms of increased pressure on the brain include:

If a child with macrocephaly has additional symptoms, these may help the doctor to diagnose other health conditions. Other symptoms may include:

  • vision problems
  • bulging veins
  • a bulging soft spot on the top of the head

Treatment

Speech and language therapy can help children with macrocephaly
Speech and language therapy can help children whose macrocephaly stems from a genetic condition.

The treatment for macrocephaly will vary depending on the underlying cause. An infant with benign familial macrocephaly will not usually require any treatment.

Infants whose macrocephaly stems from a genetic condition may require life-long treatment and support, including:

  • occupational therapy
  • behavioral therapy
  • speech and language therapy
  • physical therapy

An infant who has a fluid buildup or bleeding in the brain will often require prompt surgery to reduce the pressure and prevent further complications.

Doctors may use a variety of methods to treat a brain tumor, including:

Outlook

The outlook largely depends on the underlying condition causing the macrocephaly. Infants with benign familial macrocephaly have a good outlook and will not usually experience any complications.

A child who has macrocephaly as a result of an underlying condition, such as a brain tumor or a genetic syndrome, will require an individualized treatment plan.

Related coverage

What's to know about internal hemangiomas? Internal hemangiomas are benign tumors that can be found on organs such as the liver and brain. While they can seem worrisome, they are mostly harmless and often do not require treatment. This MNT Knowledge Center article explains the different types, the way they can be diagnosed, and how they are removed. Read now
All you need to know about external hemangiomas External hemangiomas are birthmarks caused by the growth of extra blood vessels. They are a type of benign tumor. There is usually only one, and it will normally go away without treatment. Sometimes, medication is needed, and rarely, surgery. However, some tips should be followed to avoid scratching them. Learn more. Read now
Everything you need to know about blastoma A blastoma is a cancerous growth on a developing cell in a fetus. They might be related to a range of hereditary conditions that increase the risk. There are numerous types, such as neuroblastoma and hepatoblastoma. Blastomas are almost always treatable and have a high survival rate. Read now
What is the difference between a cyst and a tumor? While cysts and tumors may look and feel similar, there are key differences. Hearing the word “tumor” may be frightening, but many tumors are benign, and while some cysts are harmless, others can cause problems. In this article, learn the difference between cysts and tumors. We also describe conditions that cause them. Read now
What are the different types of tumors? A tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue that may be solid or fluid-filled. The size can vary extensively. Some tumors are not harmful, cannot spread, and rarely return once removed. Others are cancerous or have the potential to become so. In this article, learn how doctors tell the difference and what next steps may be. Read now
Pediatrics / Children's Health
Head and Neck Cancer Neurology / Neuroscience

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 16 July 2018.

    Visit our Pediatrics / Children's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pediatrics / Children's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What to know about macrocephaly." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 16 Jul. 2018. Web.
    16 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322473.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, July 16). "What to know about macrocephaly." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pediatrics / Children's Health

Scroll to top