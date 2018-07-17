A new study, published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, has found that virtual counseling can significantly improve the lives of people with high blood pressure. Share on Pinterest Watching motivational videos on how to keep your blood pressure in check could considerably improve your cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association (AHA) estimate that more than 100 million people in the United States live with hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dubbed the silent killer due to its asymptomatic nature, high blood pressure damages blood vessels over time. This may lead to a range of serious conditions, including kidney failure, heart failure, heart attack, or stroke. Luckily, there are several things that a person can do to lower their blood pressure. Eating sensibly, drinking only in moderation, managing stress, and taking one’s medication are only some of the changes that can reduce hypertension. Now, researchers make a new addition to this list of positive changes: electronic counseling (e-counseling). A new study — which was led by Robert Nolan, the director of cardiac e-health at the University Health Network’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre in Toronto, Canada — shows that adding virtual counseling to regular medical therapy lowers blood pressure and the risk of developing cardiovascular problems in the following 10 years.

How does e-counseling affect hypertension? Nolan and his team explain that using the Internet in search of health tips is “the third most popular online activity,” with 72 percent of users engaging in it. However, people need guidance to help them tell accurate from inaccurate medical information. In fact, one survey found that as many as 91 percent of online information seekers who live with a chronic health condition say that they need such guidance. So, Nolan and team set out to investigate whether e-counseling would help with this need. In order to do so, they divided 264 men and women who had hypertension into two groups. One group received regular emails with links to online tutorials and interactive online tools showing the participants how to improve their cardiovascular health and motivating them to do so. The other group only received generic emails with information about blood pressure management.