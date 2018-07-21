With the increased interest in complementary therapies, a team of scientists recently explored their use in cancer patients, and how they impacted both adherence to treatments and survival rates. Share on Pinterest Complementary medicine is popular, but how does it impact cancer survival? Complementary and alternative medicine has seen an incredible spike in popularity over recent decades. It is now more widely available in the United States than ever before. The interventions, such as herbs, vitamins and minerals, traditional Chinese medicine, special diets, naturopathy, and homeopathy, are used to battle all manner of ills. Though some complementary medicines seem to improve the lives of individuals with cancer — by increasing the level of hope and improving self-rated life satisfaction — little is known about how they impact survival rates. A new study, now published in JAMA Oncology , takes a look at this question.

Complementary or alternative? The terms “complementary” and “alternative” medicine are often used interchangeably. However, strictly speaking , complementary medicine is used alongside conventional treatment, whereas alternative medicine is used instead of medical interventions. But in reality, there is a great deal of overlap between the two categories. As the authors write in their recent paper, they should be considered “entities along a continuum, rather than being distinct entities.” In this study, the researchers focused on complementary medicine. They wanted to understand how the use of complementary medicine in cancer influenced adherence to medical treatments, and how that impacted survival rates. The team — from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT — took data from the National Cancer Database. The participants had breast, lung, prostate, or colorectal cancer that had not metastasized. In all, they compared 258 patients who used complementary medicine with 1,032 who did not. Patients were matched for age and cancer stage. In this study, conventional cancer treatment was defined as surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy. Following the analysis, the authors concluded: “In this study, patients who received [complementary medicine] were more likely to refuse additional [conventional cancer treatment], and had a higher risk of death.” “The results suggest that mortality risk associated with [complementary medicine] was mediated by the refusal of [conventional cancer treatment].” In fact, according to them, the use of complementary medicine was associated with “a twofold greater risk of death compared with patients who had no complementary medicine use.”