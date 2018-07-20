How to deal with prednisone withdrawal

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 20 Jul 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Prednisone withdrawal occurs when a person stops taking prednisone abruptly or reduces their dose too quickly. Symptoms of prednisone withdrawal can include body aches, mood swings, and extreme fatigue.

Prednisone is a corticosteroid that doctors prescribe to treat swelling and inflammation. It relieves swelling, itching, and redness by suppressing the immune system.

A doctor may prescribe prednisone for numerous conditions, including:

When doctors prescribe prednisone, they will generally specify a dose that gradually tapers down over several days to prevent prednisone withdrawal.

Why do prednisone withdrawal symptoms happen?

Prednisone tablet <br>Image credit: NLM, 2011<br>
Prednisone causes the body to reduce the amount of cortisol it makes.
Image credit: NLM, 2011

Prednisone is a synthetic steroid similar to cortisol, a hormone that the adrenal glands produce. Some people refer to cortisol as the stress hormone.

However, cortisol does much more than controlling stress. The body also uses cortisol to regulate the heart rate and blood pressure.

Without medication, the body naturally maintains a consistent level of cortisol.

However, when a person takes prednisone, particularly when the course of treatment is more than a few weeks in length, the body reduces the amount of cortisol that it makes.

When a person then stops taking prednisone, the body cannot immediately produce enough cortisol to make up for the missing drug. It may take several days or weeks before cortisol production levels return to normal.

While the adrenal glands make most of the body's cortisol, many different types of cell in the body have cortisol receptors. This means that cortisol can affect many functions in the body, including:

  • blood sugar control
  • metabolism
  • blood pressure
  • memory
  • reducing inflammation

Symptoms

When the body is not producing enough cortisol to compensate for the missing prednisone, a person can experience a range of symptoms until the body readjusts.

Symptoms of prednisone withdrawal can include:

  • body aches
  • mood swings
  • weakness
  • extreme fatigue
  • dizziness or lightheadedness
  • joint pain
  • loss of appetite
  • nausea

Symptoms can vary in intensity and may last anywhere from a few days to several months after discontinuing the drug.

The severity and duration of withdrawal symptoms usually correlate with the length of time that a person was taking prednisone, as well as the size of their regular dose.

What does a cortisol level test show?
What does a cortisol level test show?
Learn more about cortisol and how doctors test cortisol levels in the body.
Read now

When to see a doctor

People who are using prednisone should check with their doctor before stopping or reducing their dose.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of prednisone withdrawal after reducing the dose or stopping the medication should consult a doctor.

The doctor may adjust the taper schedule and recommend ways to manage the withdrawal symptoms.

Treatment and home remedies

person snoozing alarm
A person can manage prednisone withdrawal by getting enough sleep.

Treatment for prednisone withdrawal focuses on managing the symptoms and controlling the body's cortisol production.

Some lifestyle modifications that can help people to manage prednisone withdrawal include:

  • getting enough sleep
  • avoiding stress
  • abstaining from caffeine and alcohol
  • eating a varied and nutritious diet

However, in some cases, these lifestyle modifications may not be enough to help a person who has severe prednisone withdrawal symptoms.

People with severe symptoms should consult a doctor immediately. The doctor may need to readjust their tapering plan or treat any health complications.

Prevention

To help prevent prednisone withdrawal, a person can take the following precautions while using prednisone and during the taper period afterward:

  • Sticking to the recommended dosage and not taking more than the doctor prescribed.
  • Tapering the dose according to the doctor's instructions.
  • Avoiding stopping prednisone treatment suddenly.

Outlook

Most people will recover fully from prednisone withdrawal once their body begins producing enough cortisol again.

The duration of symptomatic withdrawal will vary according to the dosage of prednisone that the person was taking and the length of the course of treatment.

Generally, people who were on a lower dose for a shorter period will have less severe symptoms. They may also recover from prednisone withdrawal more quickly, or they may not experience any withdrawal symptoms at all.

Related coverage

What are the causes and types of arthritis? Arthritis is a term that describes around 200 conditions that cause pain in the joints and the tissues surrounding the joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Other related conditions include gout and fibromyalgia. The article looks at the types, causes, and treatments, including natural remedies. Read now
What is the connection between prednisone and diabetes? Prednisone is a steroid used to treat autoimmune disorders, but it can also affect how the body reacts to insulin. This can be a contributing factor to the development of diabetes. This MNT Knowledge Center article explains the link between steroids and diabetes and the attached risk factors. Read now
Everything you need to know about allergies An allergy is a hypersensitive immune response to a substance that either enters the body or touches the skin. Discover how to identify and treat them. Read now
Is chest pain a symptom of asthma? There are many uncomfortable symptoms associated with asthma. These include breathing difficulties and possibly chest pain. This pain may happen before or during an asthma attack. There are many methods of prevention. Learn more about the link between asthma and chest pain, and when to see a doctor, here. Read now
How does prednisone treat an asthma flare-up? Prednisone is a steroid that can be used as part of a person's treatment after they have a significant asthma attack. In this article, we examine the effect the drug has on inflammation in the airways to help improve breathing, the possible side effects it can cause, and other medications that may be used alongside it. Read now
Pharmacy / Pharmacist
Endocrinology Multiple Sclerosis Rheumatoid Arthritis

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 20 July 2018.

    Visit our Pharmacy / Pharmacist category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pharmacy / Pharmacist.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "How to deal with prednisone withdrawal." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 20 Jul. 2018. Web.
    20 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322536.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, July 20). "How to deal with prednisone withdrawal." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pharmacy / Pharmacist

Scroll to top