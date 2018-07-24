By pinpointing a genetic mechanism for aggressiveness in prostate cancer, researchers have paved the way for new treatments for advanced stages of the disease.

Scientists find possible cause of 'aggressiveness' in prostate cancer.

They suggest that the finding could help predict disease aggressiveness, improve personalized treatments, and “open the door” to precision medicine for advanced prostate cancer.

In a study paper now published in the journal Cell, they describe how they investigated a genomic variant known to be linked to aggressive prostate cancer.

Using state-of-the-art tools, they confirmed the link in a large group of people with prostate cancer.

They also identified how the variant influences a genetic circuit involving three genes that could potentially drive the disease to an “incurable stage.”

The genomic variant is a difference in a DNA building block located in chromosome 19q13 that is known as the “single nucleotide polymorphism […] rs11672691.”

Previous studies had already linked this particular variant to aggressive prostate cancer. But they did not explain how the link worked.

Comparing the order in which millions of DNA building blocks occur in the human genomes of any two individuals would reveal hardly any differences. But where they do occur, these differences — or variants — can give rise to disease.

“How human genomic variants,” says senior study author Gong-Hong Wei, a professor in the Faculty of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the University of Oulu in Finland, “cause disease and its progression is in general one of the most compelling puzzles and questions in medicine.”