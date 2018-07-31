A new study shows that 2 weeks of physical inactivity can trigger full-blown diabetes in seniors with prediabetes.

As we get older, physical exercise becomes more and more important. The internet abounds with the latest research extolling the multiple benefits of physical exercise for seniors.

For instance, aerobic activity and muscle training have been shown to improve the psychological well-being of elderly people, and even a few minutes of light exercise can increase lifespan and improve brain function.

The benefits of physical activity have long been praised, but what are the effects of physical inactivity? Some studies have shown that having a sedentary lifestyle harms brain health and raises the risk of diabetes and dementia in seniors, while others have suggested that being physically inactive simply makes you age faster.

New research delves into the metabolic effects of physical inactivity for seniors. A team of scientists led by Chris Mcglory — a Diabetes Canada Research Fellow in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada — set out to investigate the effects of 2 weeks of inactivity on elderly adults at risk of diabetes.

The findings were published in The Journals of Gerontology.