Some studies have suggested that drinking alcohol in moderation lowers the risk of dementia, but the evidence may have been prone to certain biases. A new study follows more than 9,000 people over a 23-year period to draw robust conclusions on the link between alcohol consumption and dementia risk.

As the world population grows increasingly older, more and more people are at risk of developing dementia.

In fact, according to recent estimates, almost 50 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia, and this number is expected to double every 2 decades, reaching over 130 million by 2050.

In the United States, 5.7 million Americans are thought to have Alzheimer’s disease, and experts estimate that by 2050, this number will have reached 14 million.

In this context, research into the risk factors for developing dementia is vital. From a lack of physical activity to high blood pressure and even sleep troubles, the range of dementia risk factors that are being uncovered by the latest studies is varied.

But what about alcohol? Some studies have suggested that moderate alcohol intake may have protective effects on the brain, whereas excessive consumption is thought to raise the risk of dementia.

However, most of these studies have looked only at alcohol intake in later life, without accounting for the lifetime consumption. Such an approach may have skewed the results.

So, a team of researchers from Inserm — the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris, France — in collaboration with scientists from University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom set out to rectify this by looking at patterns of alcohol consumption from mid-life into old age.