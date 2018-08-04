To the frustration of many gym-goers, some people can build and maintain muscles with little to no effort, while others have to work twice as hard for half the results. What’s responsible for this difference in response to exercise? New research sheds light.

Exercise in general is excellent for health, and muscle-strengthening activities in particular have specific health benefits.

These range from a lower risk of premature mortality to a stronger, healthier brain in later life.

But some of us build muscles much more easily than others. A new study , which now appears in the journal Nature Communications, offers a molecular explanation for why that is.

The new research also explains why some people seem to respond better to endurance training and aerobic exercise rather than muscle training.

Sarah Lessard, Ph.D. — an assistant investigator in the clinical, behavioral and outcomes research section of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA — is the first author of the paper.

The molecule in question is a protein called c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK). Speaking of it, Lessard says, “It’s like a switch […] If the switch is on, you’ll have muscle growth. If it’s turned off, you have endurance adaptation in the muscle.”

“We’ve identified an exercise-activated biological pathway that hasn’t been studied at all,” she adds.