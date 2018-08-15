A new combination drug may have the potential to revolutionize hypertension treatment worldwide, after a clinical trial has declared it safe to use and very effective.

In a recent clinical trial led by researchers from the George Institute for Global Health — with branches in the United Kingdom, Australia, and India — they tested the effectiveness and safety of using an innovative drug for the treatment of high blood pressure, or hypertension.

This drug, nicknamed the “triple pill” by the investigators, combines low doses of three existing drugs for blood pressure.

Namely, these are: telmisartan (20 milligrams), amlodipine (2.5 milligrams), and chlorthalidone (12.5 milligrams).

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data from 2008, about 40 perecent of adults aged over 25 had raised blood pressure worldwide. The WHO also estimate that hypertension is responsible for 7.5 million of all deaths across the globe.

That is because this condition is a major risk factor for both heart disease and stroke, making it a priority to have effective treatments in place for the regulation of blood pressure.

Normally, people with hypertension start taking one blood pressure drug at low doses, only to have to return to their doctors time and again. They then get prescriptions for increasingly higher doses and more hypertension drugs.

According to study co-author Dr. Ruth Webster, “Patients are brought back [to the doctor’s office] at frequent intervals to see if they are meeting their targets with multiple visits required to tailor their treatments and dosage.”

“The problem with this approach,” she adds, is that it “is not only time inefficient, it’s costly. We also know that many doctors and patients find it too complicated and often don’t stick to the process.”

So, Dr. Webster and colleagues tested a method that, they hoped, would be more efficient, would not have additional side effects, and would remove some of the inconveniences related to a traditional treatment.

This is how they came up with the “triple pill,” which combines fixed low doses of three already existent drugs commonly used to treat hypertension.