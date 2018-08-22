A new paper draws interesting links between gum infections, a reduced level of vitamin D, and diabetes. This marks the first time that the joint effects of periodontitis and vitamin D deficiency on diabetes have been examined. Share on Pinterest Gum disease, diabetes, and vitamin D share deep links. Diabetes, as many people realize, is a growing problem in the United States and globally. In 2015, almost 1 in 10 adults were estimated to have diabetes. There are about 1.5 million new diagnoses each year in the U.S. While there are certain well-known risk factors for diabetes, such as obesity and high blood pressure, there is still more to learn. Diabetes is complex and involves multiple systems. Uncovering the full range of potential risk factors could help prevent diabetes from occurring in some individuals and help others manage symptoms more effectively. Recently, a team at the University of Toronto in Canada investigated the potential influence of vitamin D deficiency and periodontitis, a gum infection.

Diabetes and periodontitis They chose to look at gum disease because earlier studies had shown that diabetes increases the risk of periodontitis, which is a bacterially induced inflammatory disease that can damage soft tissue and bone. This relationship is bidirectional , meaning that periodontitis also makes management of type 2 diabetes more challenging. Lead study author Aleksandra Zuk explains why vitamin D was also of interest to the researchers. “We know that vitamin D is not only helpful for bone health,” she notes, “but is also shown to have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. Sufficient vitamin D levels can potentially decrease inflammation and affect oral microbes related to gum disease.” Aside from vitamin D’s role in fighting infections and reducing inflammation, some research has shown that vitamin D receptors are directly associated with periodontitis.