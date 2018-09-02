Despite the fast pace of research, there are still many diseases that defy treatment. A paper, recently published in the journal Science, asks whether venom might help design innovative treatments. Share on Pinterest Deadly scorpion venom may soon help save lives. Venomous plants and animals are incredibly common — 15 percent of Earth’s biodiversity, according to the authors — occupying every ecological niche and habitat. From worms to lizards and from arachnids to mammals, venom has proven to be a winning tool in the game of survival. Venom is so effective that it actually evolves independently in a variety of species; but can we harness these toxins and use them to our advantage? Until recently, harvesting venom and dissecting it on a molecular level was hard; many venomous animals are small, making it challenging to harvest. Also, venom is often a complicated cocktail of chemicals. However, this is slowly changing as technology steadily improves, and its full potential is coming into focus.

Advances open new doors Lead study author Mandë Holford, of the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and Hunter College — both in New York City, NY — believes that toxic animals may hold clues to the treatment of a range of conditions, including diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain. Certain technological breakthroughs have helped develop better insight into venom. For instance, advances in omics — the identification and quantification of biological molecules that make up an organism — are providing deeper insight. Scientists can now peer into a species’ genome and draw a picture of the evolutionary changes that have unfolded over generations. “Knowing more about the evolutionary history of venomous species can help us make more targeted decisions about the potential use of venom compounds in treating illnesses.” Mandë Holford Holford continues, “New environments, the development of venom resistance in its prey, and other factors can cause a species to evolve in order to survive. These changes can produce novel compounds — some of which may prove extremely useful in drug development.” Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved just six drugs derived from venom. This, Holford and colleagues believe, is just the tip of the iceberg. Because of the rich diversity of natural venoms and their high specificity, they could be useful templates for drug designers.