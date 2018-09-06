Two new studies investigating probiotics conclude that they do not benefit all people; in fact, they might even have negative consequences in some cases.



Does the evidence match the hype?

Probiotics are available in many products, from yogurt to pickles.

The live organisms contained within promise to promote a healthy gastrointestinal tract.

Advertised as safe and natural, probiotics have taken the market by storm. They claim to boost our gut flora and enhance our well-being, all in one delicious mouthful.

However, as the latest research demonstrates, in human biology, things are rarely so straightforward.

To date, evidence to back up many of the health claims associated with probiotics is lacking. For this reason, researchers from the Weizmann Institute and the Tel Aviv Medical Center, both in Israel, designed two of the most comprehensive investigations into probiotics to date. Their findings are now published in the journal Cell.

Senior author Eran Elinav explains why the team was interested in tackling this subject, saying, “People have thrown a lot of support to probiotics, even though the literature underlying our understanding of them is very controversial.”

“[W]e wanted to determine,” he continues, “whether probiotics, such as the ones you buy in the supermarket, do colonize the gastrointestinal tract like they’re supposed to, and then whether these probiotics are having any impact on the human host.”