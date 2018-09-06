Lip bumps can sometimes be painful or uncomfortable, but they are often harmless and will clear up without treatment. There are many possible causes, including infections, allergic reactions, and lip injuries.

Lips bumps can vary in size, appearance, and associated symptoms. Treatment depends on the cause, but a person can often use over-the-counter (OTC) medications and home remedies. More serious causes of lip bumps may require medical treatment.

In this article, we look at possible causes of lip bumps, ways to treat them, and when to see a doctor.

Causes

There are many possible causes for lip bumps:

Cold sores



One of the most common causes of lip bumps is HSV. One of the most common causes of lip bumps is HSV.

The herpes simplex virus (HSV) is a common viral infection that can cause cold sores on the lip and around the mouth. Cold sores are small fluid-filled blisters that can be painful and itchy.

HSV is contagious, and people can easily become infected through direct contact with the sores.

Cold sores usually clear up on their own within a week or so.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease

Another viral infection that can cause lip bumps is hand, foot, and mouth disease or HFMD. Symptoms of HFMD include:

fever

loss of appetite

a sore throat and mouth

feeling unwell

red spots in the mouth that develop into painful sores

a rash on the fingers, hands, soles of the feet, buttocks, and groin

HFMD is a common condition in children under 5 years old. Although very contagious, HFMD is rarely severe. Most people recover without medical treatment within 7 to 10 days.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that results from a bacterial infection. It often begins with red, painless sores that can appear on the genitals or around the anus but sometimes also on the lips or inside the mouth.

Symptoms can often be mild at first, and many people may not realize they have the disease. Doctors can usually treat syphilis with antibiotics. However, it can cause severe complications if left untreated.

Oral thrush

Oral thrush, or oral candidiasis, is an infection that results from a type of yeast known as Candida. This yeast is naturally present in the mouth, but it can sometimes cause problems if it grows too much.

Symptoms of oral thrush can include:

white patches or splotches on the tongue, throat, and inner surfaces of the mouth

redness and cracking at the corners of the mouth

loss of taste or an unusual sensation in the mouth

redness or soreness

pain when eating or swallowing

Anyone can get oral thrush, but people with weakened immunes systems are at greater risk than others. A person can often treat oral thrush with an OTC antifungal medication.

Allergic reactions



Certain makeup products, such as lipstick, may cause an allergic reaction. Certain makeup products, such as lipstick, may cause an allergic reaction.

An allergic reaction to a specific substance known as an allergen may cause inflammation of the lip followed by a bump.

Allergens that can trigger a reaction on the lips include some foods, pet dander, and some lipstick products, such as those containing titanium and other harsh chemicals.

People with this type of reaction usually experience a sudden lip swelling that normally disappears after a while.

Fordyce spots

Fordyce spots are clusters of small white or yellowish spots on or near the lips. They are not contagious or painful.

These spots are enlarged sebaceous glands that naturally exist on the lips and other moist tissues, such as the inner mouth cheeks or the genitals, and usually disappear over time.

Canker sores

Canker sores are small, flat ulcers that can form inside the lips or cheeks, on the tongue, or at the base of the gums. They typically develop in adolescents and young adults and can keep reoccurring throughout a person's life.

Canker sores are usually painful but are not contagious. Triggers can include stress, injuries to the mouth, and certain foods, such as coffee, chocolate, strawberries, peanuts, and tomatoes. The sores usually go away on their own within a week or so.

Mucoceles

Mucoceles, or mucus retention cysts, are harmless, fluid-filled swellings that form on the lower lip, gums, or the lining inside the mouth.

People usually experience mucoceles after an injury, such as accidentally biting the lip, or from blockage of the salivary gland, which is responsible for draining saliva into the mouth.

Most mucoceles go away on their own without treatment.

Milia

Milia are small, white cysts that can form on the skin. They are often seen in newborns and tend to develop on the face, particularly on the nose, chin, or cheeks, but sometimes also along the border of the lips.

Milia result from dead skin cells that become trapped inside small pockets on the skin's surface.

They are harmless, painless, and require no medical treatment, usually disappearing on their own within a month or two.

Perioral dermatitis

Perioral dermatitis is a common skin condition that resembles acne or rosacea. People who have this condition develop a small, reddish, bumpy rash around the mouth and on the chin.

Doctors are unsure what causes perioral dermatitis, but the use of face creams containing corticosteroids, certain cosmetic creams, or skin contact with water or toothpaste containing fluoride may be potential triggers.

Oral cancer

Rarely, lip bumps can be a symptom of oral cancer. This type of cancer occurs when a tumor develops on the lips or lining of the mouth.

Risk factors for oral cancer include:

smoking or use of tobacco products

heavy alcohol use

being male

prolonged exposure to natural sunlight and artificial sunlight, such as from tanning beds

Early symptoms of oral cancer include tiny sores or lumps appearing on the lips that do not heal. These sores can grow and spread to the inside of the mouth, gums, tongue, and jaw. Sometimes, they can also turn from white to red.

Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms that could suggest oral cancer should consult a doctor.

Other possible causes

Other possible factors of lip bumps include:

lip dryness

sunburn

reaction to foods, such as strawberries, chocolate, coffee, peanuts, or tomatoes

stress

Pictures

Cold sore Hand, foot and mouth disease

Image credit: MidgleyDJ, (2008, May). Image credit: MidgleyDJ, (2008, May). Syphilis Oral thrush Allergic reaction Fordyce spots Canker sore Mucoceles

Image credit: Dozenist (2006, April 16) Image credit: Dozenist (2006, April 16) Milia Perioral dermatitis Oral cancer

When to see a doctor

Most lip bumps are not a cause for concern, and many types go away on their own without treatment. However, a person should see a doctor if they have:

lip bumps that persist for several weeks without healing

itchy or irritating bumps

mouth or face swelling

swallowing or breathing problems

lumps on the lips, gums, or mouth

bleeding, pain, or numbness of the lips, gums, or mouth

loss of teeth

voice changes

throat soreness

a fast-spreading rash

Diagnosis

To diagnose a lip bump, a doctor will likely start by taking the person's medical history and asking about their symptoms. They may ask about the person's smoking or drinking habits, sun exposure, and if they use any creams or medications.

The doctor may then carry out a physical examination of the lips, mouth, and throat to look for areas of tenderness or inflammation. They may also inspect the neck for swollen lymph nodes.

To help with their diagnosis, the doctor may order some tests, such as:

blood tests

an X-ray of the mouth and jaw

a biopsy of the bump

When a biopsy is performed, a doctor removes a small sample of cells from the lesion and sends it for analysis under a microscope

Treatment

Treatment for bumps on the lips depends on the underlying cause.

For bumps resulting from an infection, the doctor may prescribe:

an antibiotic for a bacterial infection, such as syphilis

an antifungal medication for fungal or yeast infections, such as oral thrush

an antiviral medication for a viral infection, such as herpes

If an allergy or inflammation is causing the bump, the doctor may recommend antihistamines.

For canker sores, a doctor may prescribe or recommend:

painkillers

a corticosteroids cream or ointment, such as those containing dexamethasone, fluocinonide, or clobetasol

a mouth rinse, usually containing chlorhexidine

For cold sores, the doctor may recommend:

creams to ease any pain and irritation

antiviral medicines to fight the virus

cold patches to protect the skin while healing

For perioral dermatitis, the doctor may prescribe an oral or topical antibiotic if the condition is severe. Antibiotics may include tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, or erythromycin.

People with oral cancer may require more complex treatments, such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

Home remedies



Gently washing the face may help aid healing. Gently washing the face may help aid healing.

There are some home remedies and self-care measures that can speed up healing of a lip bump and relieve any discomfort or pain. These may include:

Washing the face only with warm water until the bump disappears, and then a non-soap bar or a liquid cleanser afterward.

Drying the face gently after washing, such as by patting the skin dry rather than rubbing.

Avoiding face creams, cosmetics, and sunscreen.

Eating a healthful and balanced diet that includes plenty of vitamins and minerals from whole foods.

Drinking plenty of water daily.

Avoiding touching, squeezing, or scrubbing the bump.

Maintaining good oral hygiene, such as by brushing teeth twice a day and flossing daily.

Using lip products with sun protection factor and natural ingredients.

Takeaway

Lip bumps have many possible causes. They are often harmless and will go away on their own. However, some lip bumps may require treatment, and they can sometimes be a sign of a more serious condition, such as oral cancer.

People should see a doctor for any lip bumps that do not clear up within a couple of weeks or occur alongside other troublesome symptoms.