Clostridium difficile is a particularly hardy type of bacteria, which is very difficult to treat. It often affects people during a hospital stay — especially if they have taken antibiotics. Why is it this resilient, and might knowing lead to better treatments?

According to some experts, Clostridium difficile infections are ever on the rise and becoming increasingly difficult to treat.

This means that researchers need to find new and better ways of targeting this stubborn bacterium.

Among other symptoms, C. difficile can cause diarrhea, which can range from mild to extremely severe.

In the most extreme cases, the infection can even lead to a person’s death.

Since infections with C. difficile are so difficult to treat, researchers strive to find out what gives this bacterium its resilience, hoping that it might lead to more effective therapies.

Recently, a team from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom made a new and important discovery: C. difficile releases a special compound that allows it to gain ground over gut bacteria and to establish a strong presence in the gut environment.

These findings are now published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.