The “largest genetic association study of blood pressure traits” to date has studied over 1 million people and found 535 new genetic loci linked with the condition. This finding may help predict the risk of high blood pressure and identify better treatments.

The American Heart Association (AHA) suggest that more than 100 million people in the United States now have high blood pressure.

That number equates to almost half of all adults who reside in the country.

Worldwide, the condition is the leading cause of cardiovascular death.

In the U.S., the number of deaths resulting from high blood pressure increased by 38 percent in 2005–2015. High blood pressure can cause many serious conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney failure, and the loss of vision, among several others.

Risk factors for high blood pressure are also numerous and can be divided into modifiable and non-modifiable ones.

A lack of physical activity, smoking, an unhealthful diet, excessive alcohol intake, stress, and being overweight are some factors that heighten risk but that can be changed or modified.

However, race, sex, genes, and age can also influence risk, and such factors cannot be changed. That being said, just being aware of them can help a person make lifestyle changes that could offset the risk.

New research delves deeper into the genetic risk factors. A team led by scientists at Queen Mary University of London and Imperial College London — both in the United Kingdom — reviewed the genetic data of over 1 million people and found more than 500 new genetic regions that could be responsible for high blood pressure.