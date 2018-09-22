A new study, published in the journal Science, has found that the process through which the gut communicates with the brain is much quicker than previously believed, relying on synapses more than it does on hormones.

Over the past 2 decades, the gut-brain axis has been thoroughly documented.

This started with a study in the early 1990s that showed that oral antibiotics can successfully treat a brain disorder called hepatic encephalopathy.

Fast forward to 2013, when research revealed that the bacteria in our guts influence anxiety and depression.

Even more recently, a review that was published only last month made it clear that gut bacteria can influence mood and emotions, highlighting their connection with a range of psychiatric disorders.

Medical News Today have also reported that changing the composition in our gut microbiota could enhance our resilience to stress, and that eating fiber promotes a more diverse range of gut bacteria, which, in turn, keeps our brains healthy and young for longer.

These studies are unraveling, bit by bit, the gut’s vast influence on the brain, but the exact process through which this “second brain” influences our mental states and behavior remains unclear.

Some scientists believe that the main way in which the gut communicates with the brain is through hormones that are released into the bloodstream. However, a new study challenges this claim.

Researchers led by Diego Bohórquez, Ph.D., an assistant professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, suggest that the “conversation” between the gut and the brain occurs much more quickly and is more direct than previously believed.