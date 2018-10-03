Crohn's mouth ulcers: What to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 3 Oct 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, MSN
Reviewed by
Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that mainly causes symptoms in the digestive tract. However, some people experience symptoms elsewhere, including mouth ulcers.

Doctors call mouth ulcers and other symptoms outside of the digestive tract extra-intestinal manifestations of Crohn's disease.

Some people develop mouth ulcers several years before they experience any intestinal symptoms due to Crohn's disease.

Researchers estimate that 20 to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease experience mouth ulcers at some point.

In this article, learn more about the symptoms, causes, and treatments available for Crohn's mouth ulcers.

Symptoms

Aphthous ulcer in the back of the mouth. Image Credit: Ryanfransen, 2007
Mouth ulcers can become more noticeable during a flare-up.
Image Credit: Ryanfransen, 2007

Crohn's disease commonly causes mouth ulcers known as canker sores. These develop around the base of the gums.

They differ from other mouth lesions, such as herpes, which appear on the outside of the mouth on the lips.

The ulcers may have the following characteristics:

  • round or oval shape
  • small size
  • yellow or gray color
  • a red "halo" or border
  • painful
  • appearing in groups

Many people with Crohn's disease will notice their mouth ulcers get worse during a flare-up. They may even observe mouth ulcers before other flare-up symptoms begin.

In rare cases, Crohn's disease may also cause pustules, or fluid-filled ulcers, called pyostomatitis vegetans to develop in the mouth.

Causes

Crohn's mouth ulcers may occur for several different reasons, including:

  • inflammation in the body linked to Crohn's disease
  • vitamin and mineral deficiencies
  • as side effects of Crohn's disease medications

As a result, Crohn's may either directly or indirectly lead to mouth ulcers. Men and children with the condition are more likely to have mouth ulcers.

People with Crohn's disease are more likely to develop mouth ulcers than people with other inflammatory bowel conditions, such as colitis.

Having Crohn's disease also puts a person at risk for some nutritional deficiencies, which may contribute to mouth problems. For example, vitamin B-12 and zinc deficiencies can both cause glossitis. A vitamin K deficiency can cause bleeding gums.

Sometimes mouth ulcers can develop as a side effect of Crohn's medications.

A doctor should discuss the potential side effects of Crohn's medications before prescribing them.

Medications and their possible side effects include:

  • Budenoside, a steroid that can cause tongue redness and swelling.
  • Ciclosporin, which can cause gum swelling.
  • Loperamide, an antidiarrhea medication that can cause dry mouth.
  • Methotrexate, a folic acid antagonist that can cause ulcers and gingivitis.
  • Tacrolimus, which can cause mouth ulcers and oral thrush.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should continue to take their medications, and talk to their doctor about switching medicines or treating the side effects.

Is there a cure for Crohn's disease?
Is there a cure for Crohn's disease?
Learn more about the latest developments in Crohn's treatment here.
Read now

Other Crohn's symptoms in the mouth

tongue with glossitis
Glossitis can be a symptom of Crohn's disease.
Image credit: Klaus D. Peter, 2012.

In addition to ulcer's, Crohn's disease can cause other changes in the mouth, including:

  • bad breath
  • bleeding gums
  • dental decay due to vomiting or acid reflux
  • dry mouth, which can increase the risks for dental decay
  • inflamed lips
  • inflamed or red tongue, known as glossitis
  • redness and scaling around the lips

Treatments

Treatment for Crohn's mouth ulcers may include a combination of medications and home remedies.

A doctor may prescribe topical medications, such as:

  • 2 percent lidocaine
  • 0.1 percent triamcinolone
  • dexamethasone elixir

They may also prescribe steroids to reduce inflammation throughout the body. Reducing inflammation in the body is essential, as a person experiencing more Crohn's mouth ulcers is likely having a flare-up.

Sometimes, a doctor may adjust a person's regular Crohn's medications if the medications are causing intolerable side effects.

Home remedies

A doctor may recommend taking additional vitamin and mineral supplements to compensate for nutritional deficiencies. Possible supplements include vitamin B-12, iron, folate, or zinc.

If the ulcers are not open, try swishing with warm water and a pinch of salt. If they are open, refrain from using salt as it can cause pain.

It is vital to maintain good oral hygiene even if mouth ulcers are causing discomfort. Brushing the teeth regularly with a soft-bristled toothbrush can help. Drinking plenty of water will also help keep the mouth moist.

Although most data comes from case reports and not large-scale research studies, it is possible that eating certain foods could trigger inflammation in the body. This is especially true for children with Crohn's disease.

A doctor may recommend keeping a food journal or cutting out foods one at a time to determine if a particular food is contributing to Crohn's mouth ulcers.

Outlook

Crohn's disease can cause painful mouth ulcers and symptoms in the mouth. They will usually go away with time, but medical treatments and home remedies can help relieve discomfort.

However, if a person's ulcers do not respond to treatment, it is vital to speak to a doctor to make sure the ulcers are not due to another medical condition.

Related coverage

What are the signs of Crohn's disease? Cramping, stomach pain, and weight loss are some of the signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease. The symptoms that the disease causes depend on its severity and the area of the digestive tract that it affects. Learn about the signs of Crohn’s disease, its complications, and other diseases that can cause similar symptoms. Read now
Everything you need to know about canker sores Canker sores occur in the mouth and are easily identifiable but not serious. This MNT Knowledge Center article will help confirm when the attention of a doctor is needed. Learn also about why they occur and how they can be treated with simple home remedies. Read now
Everything you need to know about mouth ulcers What are mouth ulcers and what types of mouth ulcer are most common? Learn about the symptoms, causes, prevention, and treatment of mouth ulcers. Read now
What are the best foods to avoid during a Crohn's disease flare-up? The symptoms of Crohn’s disease can worsen after eating certain foods, while other foods can help improve symptoms. The best foods to eat and avoid differ during a flare-up, however. We look at foods that people with Crohn’s should avoid during a flare-up, along with other diet tips for managing the disease. Read now
Ten remedies for canker sores Canker sores in the mouth can be painful and irritating. In this article, we look at a range of ways to help canker sores and mouth ulcers heal faster. Natural ways to relieve the symptoms range from different kinds of mouth wash to dietary changes. Find out more about canker sore remedies and when to see a doctor. Read now
Crohn's / IBD
Dentistry Dermatology Ear, Nose and Throat

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 3 October 2018.

    Visit our Crohn's / IBD category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Crohn's / IBD.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Crohn's mouth ulcers: What to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 3 Oct. 2018. Web.
    3 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323244.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, October 3). "Crohn's mouth ulcers: What to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Crohn's / IBD

Scroll to top