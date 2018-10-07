A new study used a model of seasonal affective disorder to find out why some people don’t develop depression despite being genetically predisposed to it. The findings also shed light on potential new treatments for seasonal depression.

The National Institute of Mental Health estimate that over 16 million people in the United States, or 6.7 percent of the population, will have had more than one episode of major depression during the past year.

A further 5 percent live with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or seasonal depression.

The symptoms of SAD are so similiar to those of depression that it can sometimes be hard to distinguish between the two.

SAD, also known as winter blues, typically affects women. In fact, 4 in 5 people with the condition are women, and the reasons for this predisposition are likely to be genetic .

However, while some people are genetically prone to the condition, they resist the environmental factors that might trigger it.

So, new research set out to examine the neurobiology of SAD in an attempt to understand what it actually is that makes some people more resilient to developing depression.

The new study was led by Dr. Brenda McMahon, of Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the findings were published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.