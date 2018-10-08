In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that manufacturers and stockists remove lorcaserin (Belviq) from the U.S. market . This is due to an increased number of cancer cases in people who took Belviq compared with a placebo. People taking Belviq should stop using the pill and talk with their healthcare provider about alternative weight management strategies.

The results of a recent clinical trial, published in the journal The Lancet, show that a weight loss drug may prevent and treat diabetes.

Share on Pinterest A new weight loss pill may prevent diabetes in those who are obese and overweight.

More than 30 million people, or 9 percent of the population of the United States, are living with diabetes, explain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Overall, more than 100 million U.S. adults, or a third of the adult population, now have either diabetes or prediabetes, report the CDC.

The current treatment options include oral drugs such as metformin, various forms of insulin, and interventions such as weight loss surgery.

New research recently presented at the 2018 Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held in Berlin, Germany, makes a new addition to this treatment arsenal.

The weight loss drug lorcaserin was shown to reduce the risk of diabetes complications, induce diabetes remission, and lower the risk of developing the condition in a clinical trial led by researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston, MA.

BWH scientists from the Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction (TIMI) Study Group conducted the trial, and the findings they presented were from the CAMELLIA-TIMI 61 clinical trial. Eisai Inc., the company that manufactures the drug, funded the trial.

Dr. Erin Bohula, a BWH cardiovascular medicine specialist and a staff investigator for the TIMI Study Group, co-led the research together with Dr. Benjamin Scirica, also a cardiovascular medicine specialist at BWH and senior investigator for the TIMI Study Group.