How to make a heating pad at home

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 15 Oct 2018
By Amanda Barrell
Reviewed by
Using a heating pad can help ease aches and pains, and reduce stiffness in the muscles and joints. This is one way to provide heat therapy, or thermotherapy.

Many people use heating pads to reduce neck pain, back pain, muscle aches, symptoms of arthritis, and menstrual cramps.

In this article, we describe three ways to make a heating pad at home. We also explore how heat can help relieve a variety of symptoms.

3 ways to make a homemade heating pad

Many stores sell heating pads, but they are easy to make at home.

To make a heating pad, use:

1. A wet dishcloth

Place a wet dishcloth in a freezer bag and heat it in a microwave. First, make sure that the bag is microwave safe.

Wrap the hot pack in a towel and place it on the affected area for 15–20 minutes at a time.

2. An oven-heated towel

Towels can be used for homemade heating pads.
A person can use a towel to make a homemade heating pad.

People can use this method to make a larger heating pad.

First, place a damp, folded towel in an oven set to 300°F (149°C). Leave the towel in the oven for 5–10 minutes. The right timing will depend on the thickness of the towel.

Once it is warm, wrap the towel in a thinner, dry cloth and place it on the affected area for 15–20 minutes.

3. An old sock

People can make reusable heating pads out of fabric or an old sock. It is also possible to use these as cold compresses by freezing rather than heating them.

Take an old, clean sock and fill it three-quarters full with uncooked rice, corn barley, or oatmeal. Tie or sew it shut and heat it in the microwave for 1–2 minutes.

To prevent burns, always test a heating pad on the inside of the arm before applying it to the affected area. It should feel comfortably warm, but not hot.

How heating pads work

Applying a heating pad can help ease pain in joints, muscles, and soft tissues. This is a form of heat therapy, or thermotherapy.

Heat increases the blood flow to the affected area, relaxing the muscles and helping to reduce stiffness in the joints.

Thermotherapy can help ease:

  • back pain
  • neck pain
  • menstrual cramps
  • migraine symptoms
  • pain following an injury
  • arthritis pain

During the healing process, increased blood circulation brings more oxygen to the injured cells. Oxygen accelerates the healing of tissues.

Heating pads are a popular method of thermotherapy. A hot bath or shower may also help.

How to make and use a cold compress
How to make and use a cold compress
Learn how to make a cold compress for injuries, headaches, and more.
Read now

Risks

Heating pads can pose a burn risk for people with diabetes.
Heating pads can pose a burn risk for people with diabetes.

Do not use heat therapy in the immediate aftermath of an injury. This is the inflammatory phase of healing, and heat could cause more swelling and tissue injury. Immediately after an injury, a cold compress can help reduce swelling.

Young children and elderly adults should not use heating pads.

Also, people with heat sensitivity issues should not use any form of thermotherapy. This includes people with neuropathy that results from diabetes or other conditions. They may not be able to feel a burn right away.

Women who are pregnant should not apply heating pads to the abdomen or pelvic area. They should also avoid hot tubs and bathing or showering in very hot water.

Takeaway

Heating pads can provide heat therapy, or thermotherapy. Many stores sell heating pads, but they are easy to make at home.

A homemade heating pad can ease pain from conditions such as arthritis, as well as back pain, neck pain, and menstrual cramps. Using a heating pad can also speed healing after a muscle injury.

Use any heating pad with caution, as it can burn the skin.

Related coverage

Can you use a heating pad while pregnant? It is safe to use heating pads during pregnancy so long as they do not raise the body temperature too much. Heating pads can soothe the many aches and pains that arise during pregnancy. In this article, we discuss safe ways to relieve pain, including the benefits of heat pads and why it is best to avoid hot tubs. Read now
Home remedies for fast back pain relief Back pain is a widespread but potentially debilitating problem. Fortunately, there are a variety of home remedies to relieve back pain quickly and help prevent it in the future. In this article, learn about creams, stretches, and other techniques to alleviate back pain. We also cover when to see a doctor. Read now
Can apple cider vinegar help with arthritis? Some people find that apple cider vinegar improves the symptoms of arthritis, including swelling, pain, and inflammation. But does it work, and is it safe? In this article, we look at the link between apple cider vinegar and arthritis, safety, and alternative home remedies, including cherry juice. Read now
What to know about menstrual cramps Menstrual cramps can be a monthly trial for many people when they approach menstruation, as well as in the first few days of their period. Find out why cramps happen and what can aggravate the symptoms. This article explains the treatments available from the doctor and what you can do at home to lessen their impact. Read now
What are some tips for instant migraine relief? Many people experience intense forms of headache known as migraine. There are many potential natural remedies for migraines, including diet changes, yoga, and stress reduction. Other remedies, such as staying hydrated, can prove helpful for migraines. Learn more about the best natural remedies for migraines here. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Back Pain Body Aches Pain / Anesthetics

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Barrell, Amanda. "How to make a heating pad at home." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Oct. 2018. Web.
    15 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323346.php>

    APA
    Barrell, A. (2018, October 15). "How to make a heating pad at home." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top