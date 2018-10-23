A burning tongue, or burning mouth syndrome (BMS), is a condition that causes a sensation of burning in the mouth. People with this condition often describe the burn as feeling similar to a hot drink scald. There are several known causes of BMS, but the reason for its onset can be unclear. The treatment will depend on the cause.

According to the American Academy of Oral Medicine (AAOM), approximately 2 percent of people in the United States have BMS. It can affect the following parts of the mouth:

tongue

the roof of the mouth

inside of the cheeks

gums

lips

In this article, we look at the causes of a burning tongue and discuss home remedies and medical treatments for BMS.

What are the causes of a burning tongue?



Nerve damage causes the main form of BMS. Nerve damage causes the main form of BMS.

Some people with a burning tongue may have scalded their mouth with a hot drink or piece of food, in which case they do not have BMS.

The pain or discomfort of a minor physical burn may remain for several hours or more, but it will typically resolve without treatment.

Causes of BMS

True BMS may be primary, meaning that it results from a direct cause, or secondary, which means that the cause is indirect.

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, the primary form of BMS results from damage to the nerves that control taste and pain sensations.

Secondary BMS may occur because of other medical conditions or treatments, including:

allergies to specific foods or dental products

anxiety or depression

diabetes

dry mouth

gastroesophageal reflux disease

geographic tongue

an underactive thyroid, called hypothyroidism

medications, such as high blood pressure medicines

mouth infections

nutritional deficiencies

Other secondary causes may include a person's habits, such as:

biting the tip of the tongue frequently

consuming too many acidic foods or drinks

grinding the teeth on a regular basis

overbrushing the tongue

overusing mouthwash or abrasive oral hygiene products

wearing ill-fitting dentures

In many cases, the cause of BMS is unclear.

Symptoms

The symptoms of BMS, including a burning tongue, may:

appear suddenly or develop over time

come and go or remain constant

be mild, moderate, or severe

improve when eating or drinking

BMS commonly affects the tongue, but people may also experience discomfort in the:

lips

gums

throat

roof of the mouth

inside of the cheeks

It is also possible to have symptoms that affect the whole mouth.

Common BMS symptoms include:

a burning or scalding sensation in the mouth

a bitter or metallic taste

a dry mouth

difficulty swallowing

increased thirst

loss of taste

What home remedies can help?



Fluids and ice can help to alleviate symptoms of BMS. Fluids and ice can help to alleviate symptoms of BMS.

Many people can find relief by using home remedies, including the following:

Take fluids and ice

The pain of BMS sometimes improves when eating or drinking.

To alleviate symptoms, people can drink plenty of water and other fluids throughout the day or suck on ice chips.

Doing this will also reduce the sensation of dry mouth and may temporarily mask bad tastes.

Avoid problematic foods and drinks

Strong-tasting or harsh foods and beverages can irritate the mouth. Limiting or avoiding the following foods can be beneficial:

acidic foods, such as tomatoes and citrus fruits

acidic drinks, including citrus juices, sodas, and coffee

alcohol and products containing alcohol

spicy foods

items containing cinnamon or mint, including herbal teas, candies, and baked goods

Change dental hygiene products and habits

Oral health products, including toothpaste and mouthwashes, can irritate the lining of the mouth.

It is advisable to use flavor-free toothpaste that is suitable for sensitive teeth and to limit the use of mouthwash.

Stopping other oral habits, such as biting the tip of the tongue, may also help.

Quit smoking

Smoking tobacco can irritate the delicate skin inside the mouth. It is best to avoid all products that contain tobacco to reduce or prevent BMS symptoms.

Address medical conditions

Several conditions contribute to BMS. People should discuss home remedies and medical treatments for these conditions with a doctor.

Controlling the underlying issue may improve symptoms.

Reduce stress

Stress, anxiety, and depression may cause or worsen the symptoms of BMS. In turn, BMS may increase stress levels because it affects a person's quality of life.

People with BMS should try to reduce stress and seek help for other mental health issues where possible.

Seek support

It is not always possible to fully alleviate the symptoms of BMS, and some people will need to learn how to manage their discomfort. It can be helpful to seek support and advice from others, including a therapist or a chronic pain support group.

Risk factors

Risk factors for BMS include:

Sex : According to the AAOM, females are up to seven times more likely to have BMS than males.

: According to the AAOM, females are up to seven times more likely to have BMS than males. Age : Older adults have a higher risk of BMS because they are more likely to wear dentures and have other underlying health issues.

: Older adults have a higher risk of BMS because they are more likely to wear dentures and have other underlying health issues. Being postmenopausal: People who have gone through menopause are more at risk. Researchers estimate that 18 to 33 percent of postmenopausal females have BMS.

Other risk factors include:

having food allergies

wearing dentures or undergoing dental work

experiencing recent illness

taking certain medications

having specific medical conditions

being stressed or anxious

BMS does not typically cause complications, but it is possible that people with the condition will experience:

anxiety or depression

difficulty eating or swallowing

sleep problems

Is prevention possible?



A person should avoid tobacco to reduce their risk of BMS. A person should avoid tobacco to reduce their risk of BMS.

Individuals may be able to reduce their risk of BMS by:

avoiding tobacco

ensuring that dentures fit correctly

limiting or avoiding alcohol and acidic foods and drinks

managing other health conditions

using oral hygiene products for sensitive teeth

There is no guaranteed way to prevent all cases of BMS.

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors usually diagnose BMS by ruling out other medical conditions.

There is no known cure for primary BMS, but treatment for secondary BMS generally focuses on managing the underlying condition. This treatment may include taking nutritional supplements or medications.

People may use the following to manage the pain of primary or secondary BMS:

cognitive behavioral therapy

oral rinses

pain-relieving drugs

saliva-replacement products

specific antidepressants or anticonvulsant medications

Outlook and takeaway

The AAOM say that between one-half and two-thirds of people with BMS will experience some level of improvement in their burning tongue or other symptoms after a few weeks to several months of treatment.

People who have chronic BMS, which lasts for several years, are typically able to stabilize and manage their symptoms. Symptoms can sometimes spontaneously disappear.

There is no link between BMS and the development of oral cancer.

People should see a doctor or dentist to help them determine the underlying cause of their BMS and develop a treatment program for symptom relief.