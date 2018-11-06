Is olive oil good for your hair?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 6 Nov 2018
By Rachel Nall RN MSN
Reviewed by
People have used olive oil in cooking and home remedies for thousands of years. Some people suggest olive oil is useful for adding shine, body, and softness to a person's hair. Some claim that it can even help with hair loss and dandruff. However, there is limited research to support these claims.

Is olive oil good for people's hair? Before a person replaces their normal conditioners with olive oil, they should read on to learn more about the possible benefits of putting olive oil on the hair.

Research

bottle of olive oil and green olives
Using olive oil may help protect hair from damage.

Most people use both shampoo and conditioner for their hair.

While scientists would not consider olive oil a cleansing hair care ingredient or shampoo, they group oils as one of five conditioning agents that help decrease friction on hair, detangle the hair, and minimize frizz.

While there is no shortage of anecdotal evidence to suggest that olive oil is good for a person's hair, scientists have conducted limited studies on various oils in hair care.

A 2015 review of studies states that oils may play an important role in protecting hair from damage. This is because some oils can penetrate the hair and reduce the amount of water the hair absorbs, which reduces the amount of swelling the hair shaft undergoes.

If the hair does not swell as much, it will not shrink as much either, so reducing the stress the hair sustains. Reducing this stress, in turn, reduces damage.

The same review suggests that hair absorbs saturated and monosaturated oils better than polyunsaturated oils. Olive oil is monounsaturated oil.

Some studies exist that show that other oils may be beneficial when a person applies them to their hair. An older study from 2007 found that applying coconut oil to hair increased the hair's moisture retention more than mineral oil.

Another study, dating from 2003, discussed the effects of different oils on preventing hair damage. While the research did not look specifically at olive oil, it did suggest that applying coconut oil to hair may avoid damage to the hair proteins.

The authors found that while coconut oil reduced protein loss in undamaged and damaged hair, mineral oil and sunflower oil did not. They observed the benefit with coconut oil when using it both before and after washing the hair.

As the study did not look at olive oil's effect on preventing hair damage, there is no way to know if olive oil does prevent damage to the hair, and, if it does, how effective it is at doing so.

How to use olive oil for hair

young woman towel drying her hair
People can use olive oil as a hair conditioner, but it may not be suitable for all hair types.

People who want to use olive oil as part of their hair-care routine could try the following method:

  • Measure out a small amount of olive oil, especially if it is the first time of applying it to the hair.
  • Apply the oil on dry areas of hair or scalp, which will vary from person-to-person.
  • Cover the hair with a shower cap and let the oil sit on the hair for about 15 minutes.
  • Rinse the oil out of the hair with warm water.
  • Shampoo the hair, repeating this step if the olive oil leaves the hair greasy.

There are many different suggestions online about how to use olive oil as part of a hair-care routine. At present, there is no research to support specific methods, including the one above, or suggestions as to which is the best for individuals to use.

Most people will be able to use olive oil on their hair safely, and so it may be worth trying a few different methods to find one that feels best.

How do I stop my hair from being dry?
How do I stop my hair from being dry?
There are many home remedies that people can try for dry hair, including beer and avocado paste. Learn more about them and how to use them here.
Read now

What type of hair might benefit?

Not all types of hair will benefit from someone using olive oil as a conditioner.

Dry, coarse hair will probably benefit more than thinner, dry hair. People with oily, fine hair may find that olive oil makes their hair feel greasy and weighty.

Other possible beauty benefits of olive oil

woman using sugar and oil lip scrub
A lip scrub made of olive oil and sugar can help exfoliate the lips.

While no research beyond anecdotal evidence has proven that olive oil can help with hair care, this oil does have other possible beauty benefits.

Potential benefits include the following:

  • High antioxidant levels mean that applying olive oil to the skin may prevent premature aging.
  • Olive oil has a moisturizing effect that can help keep the skin moist and supple.
  • High levels of fat-soluble vitamins may benefit the skin and treat certain skin conditions.
  • Applying an olive oil and sugar mixture to lips may help remove dry skin from lips and soften chapped lips.
  • Massaging olive oil into rough areas of skin, such as dry heels, can soften these areas.
  • Rubbing an olive oil-soaked cloth over areas of skin with makeup on can remove makeup.
  • Olive oil may be able to soothe some skin rashes.

Takeaway

While anecdotal evidence suggests that olive oil may be very beneficial for hair care, research to back up these claims is very limited. Before people think of olive oil as a hair cure-all, more research is required.

However, unless a person has an allergy to olive oil, applying olive oil to the hair as a beauty treatment is likely safe and very easy to do. For most people, the only risk of applying olive oil to their hair is that the hair will be left greasy and weighed down instead of feeling soft and silky.

If someone wishes to use olive oil as part of their hair care routine, the oil is available to purchase online.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

Is olive oil a good moisturizer for your face? Olive oil has many nutritional benefits when consumed, but it is also frequently applied to the skin and hair. Learn more about how to use it. Read now
What are the health benefits of olive oil? Olive oil plays a big part of the Mediterranean diet, and people now eat it worldwide. It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are considered healthy fats. In this article, we go into detail about the many ways oil olive may be healthy for people, including reducing breast cancer risk and preventing strokes. Read now
Can avocado oil strengthen my hair? Oils play an important role in the health of a person’s hair. Avocado oil may have specific benefits due to its vitamin and mineral composition. When the hair’s natural oil balance is uneven, or the environment has damaged the hair, using oils on the scalp or hair may moisturize it and prevent further damage. Read now
Can I use vitamins to promote hair growth? Many different factors can lead to hair loss. While hormones and genetics play a significant role in hair health, experts agree that people can improve and maintain the condition of their hair by eating a diet that includes 13 essential vitamins. There are also other lifestyle changes that can help. Learn more here. Read now
What are the benefits of egg yolk for hair? People have used egg yolks to improve the look, feel, and growth of their hair for hundreds of years. In this article, we examine what evidence there is to back this practice, and how people can use egg yolks to create a hair mask. We also take a look at whether egg whites could offer similar benefits. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Dermatology

Additional information

References

    Dias, M. F. R. G. (2015, January–March). Hair cosmetics: An overview. International Journal of Trichology, 7(1), 2–15. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4387693/

    Keis, K., Huemmer, C. L., & Kamath, Y. K. (2007, March–April). Effect of oil films on moisture vapor absorption on human hair. [Abstract]. Journal of Cosmetic Science, 58(2), 135–145. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17520153

    Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003, March–April). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage [Abstract]. Journal of Cosmetic Science, 54(2), 175–192. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12715094

    Sharifi-Heris, Z., Farahani, L. A., Haghani, H., Abdoli-Oskouee, S., & Hasanpoor-Azghady, S. B. (2018, October 12). Comparison the effects of topical application of olive and calendula ointments on children's diaper dermatitis: A triple-blind randomized clinical trial. Dermatologic Therapy, e12731. Retrieved from https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/dth.12731

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    MSN, Rachel Nall. "Is olive oil good for your hair?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 6 Nov. 2018. Web.
    6 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323581.php>

    APA
    MSN, R. (2018, November 6). "Is olive oil good for your hair?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top