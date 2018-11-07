People can use egg whites as an ingredient in face masks for a variety of skin types. While there is no scientific evidence to support the apparent benefits of egg whites for the skin, they are a common staple of DIY skin care.

This article looks at the potential benefits of egg white face masks, along with some recipes for masks that people can try using on skin that is oily or dry.

Potential benefits



Egg white face masks can potentially absorb excess oil from the skin.

The main nutritional component of egg white is protein. One large egg contains 3.6 grams of protein.

Proponents of egg white face masks believe that this protein has skin-tightening effects and absorbs excess oil from the skin.

Some people also state that egg whites contain vitamins and minerals that can benefit the skin's overall appearance. However, egg whites contain few nutrients other than protein.

It is important to note that the skin acts as a barrier to protect the rest of the body. It could limit the number of small particles, such as vitamins and minerals, that the body absorbs when a person applies egg whites to the outer layer of skin.

How to make an egg white face mask

Many blogs and beauty websites include a variety of egg white face mask recipes to suit different skin types.

The first step to make each of them is to separate the egg white from the yolk. It is possible to do this by following these steps:

Identify the midpoint of the egg. Hit this midpoint, trying to crack the egg in half. Tilt the egg to one side so that the yolk moves to that side. Using the other piece of the broken egg to trap the egg yolk, tilt the egg slightly to the other side, allowing the white to drain into a bowl underneath.

Another option is for a person to catch the egg yolk in their hands and allow the rest of the egg white to go into the bowl. It is important to wash both hands thoroughly before and after using this technique.

One egg white is usually sufficient for a face mask.

Egg whites can act as the base of a liquid mixture to which a person can add other ingredients to create a face mask.

Oily skin face mask

This mask is supposedly ideal for oily skin. It contains lemon juice, which can have antibacterial properties.

A person can create the mask in the following way:

Add one egg white and the juice of half a lemon to a bowl.

Whisk the mixture together thoroughly.

Apply a thin layer to the face using a clean facial brush or cotton pad.

Leave on for 10 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

People can apply this mask up to three times per week.

Combination skin face mask

Those who recommend this face mask say that it can nourish the skin while also tightening the pores, making it ideal for combination skin.

This mask is straightforward to make and use:

Beat an egg white until it is stiff, when it will appear white and foamy, and mix in 1 teaspoon (tsp) of lemon juice and 1 tsp of honey.

Apply the mask to the skin using a fan brush or cotton pad.

Leave on the skin for 15 minutes.

Rinse the skin with warm water.

Anyone who experiences any stinging after applying a mask containing lemon juice should remove the mask immediately.

Nourishing face mask

People claim that this mask can be hydrating for those with very dry skin.

A person can create the mask as follows:

Place one egg white and six to seven grapes in a blender and blend until smooth.

Use a facial brush or cotton pad to apply the mask in an upward direction.

Leave the mask on for 15 minutes.

Rinse the mask with warm water before removing it.

For this mask, it may be best to use grapes with seeds, as crushing these seeds can release potentially beneficial grape-seed oil. The mixture should take on a frothy appearance.

It is advisable to apply moisturizer to the skin after removing the mask.

Tips for using an egg white face mask

Although there are different types of egg white face mask, people should only ever apply them to freshly cleansed skin. They should also ensure that they wash their hands thoroughly before and after handling the egg whites.

Using strong, upward strokes to apply the mask may also provide an invigorating facial massage.

Risks and considerations



Depending on the egg white face mask a person uses, it should be washed off after 10 to 15 minutes.

Egg white face masks carry the potential risk of an allergic reaction.

An allergy to chicken eggs is the second most common food allergy in children, and it affects around 1 to 2 percent of children worldwide. For this reason, it is vital not to use egg white face masks on infants or children.

Before a person applies egg whites to their face, they should do a patch test. This test involves applying a small amount of the egg white to the back of the hand, under the chin, or behind the ear.

Wait about 15 minutes, then rinse the egg white off. A person should examine the area to ensure that there is no redness, itching, swelling, or other sign of an allergic reaction.

Raw eggs can carry Salmonella bacteria, which can cause infection if they enter the body. If a person is using egg whites on their face, they should take care when applying the mask to ensure that they do not accidentally consume any of the uncooked egg.

It is also crucial to avoid applying the mixture to any open wounds or breaks in the skin where bacteria could enter the body. People should always wash their hands and face with care when handling raw eggs.

Other tips and home remedies for healthy skin

Eggs are not the only edible ingredient that a person can add to face masks to enhance their skin. Some other foods that people may include in an egg white face mask include:

olive oil

honey

coconut oil

plain yogurt

aloe vera

People who are interested in experimenting with different ingredients for skin care should adhere to the guidelines below:

Always mix ingredients using clean hands and preparation surfaces.

Test new ingredients on small patches of skin before applying them to large areas to confirm that an allergic reaction or irritation will not occur.

Quickly remove any products that cause irritation or burning sensations.

While it is possible that these at-home products may enhance the skin, it is important to remember that there is a lack of reliable scientific evidence to support their effectiveness and safety.

Egg white skin care products that are available to buy from dermatologists or at many drugstores have usually had to meet certain quality-control standards. Such products may be more suitable for people who have sensitive skin.

These products are also available online.

Takeaway

Egg white face masks can be a simple and affordable at-home beauty treatment as they comprise ingredients that many people already have in their kitchen.

People can mix egg whites with different ingredients to create face masks that are specific to their skin woes, such as oiliness or dry skin.

There is little evidence to support the use of egg white face masks to improve facial skin health. However, when users apply the masks with care, these treatments are unlikely to pose a risk to people without an egg allergy.