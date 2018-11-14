Cucumber water has many potential health benefits, including hydration, weight loss, lowering blood pressure, and skin health. It is easy to make and is an excellent substitute for popular, sugary vitamin waters.

Cucumber water is a cheap, quick, and flavorful way to drink and enjoy water. Cucumbers contain a range of vitamins, antioxidants , and other nutrients that might help prevent a variety of conditions, including cancer and diabetes, as well as keeping bones, skin, and muscles healthy

Benefits of cucumber water

The following are some benefits of cucumber water:

Hydration



Staying hydrated is vital for overall health.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the human body needs enough water to function properly and maintain overall health.

Females need to drink 2.2 liters (9 cups), and males require 3 liters (13 cups) of water each day.

A person's fluid needs may increase when sweating a lot, exercising, or losing fluids due to illness or hot temperatures.

Drinking cucumber water counts towards a person's daily intake of water, and the cucumber adds extra flavor to entertain the taste buds.

Weight loss

Sugary sodas, juices, and sports drinks are high in calories and sugar. Cucumber water, on the other hand, has almost zero calories. It allows a person to enjoy flavored drinks without added empty calories.

Furthermore, some people may confuse thirst for hunger and end up snacking or overeating when all they need is a glass of water. When feeling hungry, drink a glass of cucumber water first, to see whether the hunger pangs go away.

Being properly hydrated can also help a person feel full, saving them from unnecessary snacking.

Antioxidants



Cucumbers contain antioxidants, which help prevent cell damage.

Oxidative damage can lead to all kinds of diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Antioxidants help to prevent and delay cell damage from oxidative stress.

Cucumbers are high in antioxidants and other nutrients. By adding them to water, they make a glass of water more nutritious and antioxidant-rich.

Cucumbers are rich in the following antioxidants:

calcium

magnesium

potassium

phosphorus

vitamin A

vitamin K

Blood pressure

A diet high in sodium and low in potassium can lead to high blood pressure, so including potassium in the diet might help lower blood pressure.

Cucumbers are an excellent source of potassium, making cucumber water a good way to add more potassium to the body, create a better sodium-potassium balance, and, potentially, lower blood pressure.

Cancer prevention

Cucumbers are rich in flavonoids that might help to fight cancer. According to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Cancer Research, the dietary flavonoid fisetin found in cucumbers may be able to slow the progression of prostate cancer.

Muscle health

Potassium is key to muscle energy and can help with muscle recovery. Cucumber is a good source of potassium, making cucumber water a good choice for an active person and people with sore muscles.

Healthy skin

Proper hydration can help the body to flush out toxins and keep the skin healthy. Cucumbers are also rich in vitamin B, which can help with acne and other skin problems.

Bone health

Cucumbers contain high levels of vitamin K. Vitamin K is essential to help the body form proteins to make healthy bones and tissues. It can increase bone strength, decrease fractures, and benefit those with osteoporosis.

How to make cucumber water



Adding lemon slices can make cucumber water more palatable.

Try this cucumber water recipe:

Ingredients

8 cups water

2 cucumbers, sliced thin

½ tsp sea salt

Directions

add the sliced cucumbers and the salt to a large pitcher or jar

pour in the water and stir well

cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight

keep the water refrigerated

serve it with or without ice

drink it within 3 days

Making cucumber water more flavorful

Try adding any of the following ingredients to cucumber water to make it even more flavorful while keeping the same benefits:

lemons

limes

oranges

sprigs of mint

basil leaves

melon

a stalk of lemongrass

ginger

fresh raspberries or other berries

pineapple

Takeaway

Cucumber water is a very hydrating drink. It has many potential health benefits, including weight loss, lowering blood pressure, helping bone health, and improving skin health.

It is simple to make, and people can enjoy it at any time.