Before a blood cholesterol test, doctors typically advise that a person fast for several hours to get the most accurate results. However, a new study shows that in the case of people with diabetes, this approach could do more harm than good.

People with diabetes tend to have higher levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or “bad cholesterol.”

This can lead to the excessive buildup of fat in the arteries.

For this reason, doctors may recommend that these people have regular blood cholesterol tests.

Current guidelines recommend that people do not eat or drink anything but water before a blood test, in order to not skew its results.

However, increasingly, studies are suggesting that this step may not be necessary, and that it may actually cause harm in some cases.

New research led by specialists at Michigan State University in East Lansing reports that fasting before a blood cholesterol test can give rise to low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in individuals with diabetes who take insulin or sulfonylurea (a drug to manage type 2 diabetes).

These findings, which now appear in the International Journal of Endocrinology, may influence doctors’ advice to people with diabetes.