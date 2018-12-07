Breasts come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. There is no right or wrong. For some people, however, large breasts can get in the way of daily life.

There is some evidence that large bra cup sizes are related to shoulder and neck pain. People may also want to reduce their breast size for cosmetic or psychological reasons.

Genetics, body weight, and age can affect breast size. Hormonal changes due to pregnancy, medications, or thyroid issues can also have an impact.

In this article, we look at a range of natural methods people can try that may decrease breast size or the appearance of breast size.

Natural methods for reducing breast size



There are some natural options that may reduce breast size without surgery. Breasts contain mostly fat, so strategies that reduce overall body fat may work well.

The right method for reducing breast size depends on a person's overall health and the reason for large breasts, which could include hormonal conditions or obesity.

People concerned about breast health may wish to see their doctor before making significant lifestyle changes.

The following natural remedies may help reduce breast size:

1. Diet

The breasts are mostly made up of adipose tissue, or fat. Losing body fat can reduce a person's breast size.

People can lose body fat by using up more calories than they eat, and by eating a healthful diet. A low-calorie, highly nutritious diet can indirectly help to shrink breast tissue.

Focus on eating nutrient-dense foods that are low in calories. Fruits, vegetables, fatty fish, such as salmon, and lean meats, such as grilled chicken, can help a person feel full while still supporting healthy weight loss.

People who are breastfeeding or pregnant should talk to a doctor or midwife before trying to lose weight.

2. Exercise

Like diet, exercise can help a person lose body fat, which might also help reduce breast size over time.

Many people mistakenly believe that targeted exercises can burn fat in a specific area. While push-ups and other chest exercises will tone the arm and chest muscles, they will not directly remove fat from the breasts themselves. The key is to burn fat throughout the body.

Cardiovascular exercises that increase a person's heart rate are highly effective at burning fat. Depending on health and fitness factors, people can try running, swimming, or taking brisk walks.

3. Reduce estrogen



Estrogen plays a key role in the development of breast tissue. So countering excess estrogen could reduce breast size, especially in people with hormonal imbalances.

Hormonal contraceptives contain estrogen and progesterone and can make a person's breasts grow bigger. The effect usually goes away again once the person stops taking the medication.

Learn more about how birth control can increase breast size here.

Some research suggests that a person can reduce their body estrogen levels through dietary changes.

For instance, animal studies suggest that flaxseed supplements may help regulate estrogen levels by reducing estrogen expression in the ovaries. Flaxseed may also protect the heart, reduce the risk of cancer, and prevent inflammation.

There is, however, little evidence about natural remedies to reduce estrogen in the body. People may wish to talk to their doctor about estrogen-lowering medication.

4. Binding

Binding involves wrapping material tightly around the breasts to flatten them. It will not shrink breast tissue or prevent the breasts from growing, but binding can help the breasts look smaller and may make a person feel more comfortable. Talk to a doctor about the safest way to use a binder.

People can find binders in online stores.

5. Change bra

A bra cannot permanently change breast size, but minimizer bras can create the illusion of smaller breasts. These bras change the breast shape to make the breasts look flatter and higher on the chest.

Some minimizer bras also offer more supportive straps, which may reduce back and neck pain.

Finding a supportive, well-fitting bra can significantly improve a person's comfort levels. Many stores offer free bra-fitting services. Simply changing bras can reduce some of the pain associated with large breasts.

Reducing breast size after pregnancy



A person's breasts tend to grow during pregnancy and remain large while they are breastfeeding. The increase in size is especially noticeable in the first few weeks after giving birth, as breast milk supply is still regulating itself.

Along with milk production and hormonal effects, people also put on body fat during pregnancy, some of which gets deposited in the breast tissue.

Many people find that their breasts slowly shrink as they lose pregnancy weight, and others find that their breasts remain slightly larger after having a baby.

People can try the above methods to reduce breast size during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Talk to a doctor about any concerns that arise.

Summary

Large breasts can be an inconvenience or a source of significant pain. Certain natural methods can help a person reduce their breast size, such as losing weight and eating a healthful diet. Wearing specific bras and binders can reduce the appearance of the breast.

When natural remedies do not help, a person can consider speaking to their doctor about breast reduction surgery. A small-scale 2012 survey of people who had breast reduction surgery found that over 95 percent said they were satisfied with their results.

Talking about breast size can be an emotional topic because of social and cultural ideas about the meaning of breasts and how people should feel about their own breasts. Doctors understand the challenges that people with very large breasts often face and can help. People struggling with breast size issues should talk to a trusted provider.