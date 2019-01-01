Researchers recently investigated the immune system’s role in chronic fatigue syndrome in unprecedented depth. The findings might help design future treatments.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), or myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a mysterious condition.

The main symptom of CFS is extreme and often unrelenting fatigue. Others include muscle and joint pain, sleep issues, and flu-like symptoms.

Researchers do not yet know what causes CFS. Suggestions include viral or bacterial infection, changes in the immune system, hormone imbalance, and mental health conditions.

Because of this, they have not yet been able to design a test that can diagnose CFS, and current treatments only relieve symptoms.

Over the years, interest in the role that the immune system might play in CFS has grown.

Often, people with CFS report that their symptoms began following an infection or other insult to the immune system. These reports are common, but once symptoms have appeared, it is impossible to assess how the body was behaving before they arrived.

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience at King’s College London in the United Kingdom used an interesting model to delve deeper.