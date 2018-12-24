Letter from the Editor: Enjoy every moment

Ice skating, chocolate making, and dinner in a 15th-century cellar; as always, the Medical News Today annual winter party was an event to remember. But it wasn't the activities that made our party special. It was the company.



The MNT team had a fabulous dinner in a 15th-century cellar for the annual winter party. The MNT team had a fabulous dinner in a 15th-century cellar for the annual winter party.

Life can be chaotic at times, and it can be easy to lose sight of the things that are most important, particularly during the holidays.

We become so focused on meeting those work deadlines before the end of the year, what gift to get Aunt Carol, or whether there'll really be time to make those holiday cookies.

Early last week, I started to get caught up in the holiday whirlwind. A friend reminded me of a lyric in a John Lennon song:

"Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."

This is a simple line, but a stark reminder to live in the here and now and appreciate each moment.

As I entered the MNT editorial office the next morning, I took a minute to look around at the team. I couldn't help but smile. This isn't just an office full of writers and editors. It's an office full of friends who genuinely care for each other.

Importantly, we care for you, our readers, and we work together every day to create the best possible health content.

Our winter party was brimming with laughter, joy, and gratitude for one another. It was the perfect way to celebrate MNT's successes in 2018.

This year has seen MNT become one of the top five health information sites in the United States. In September, more than 39 million of you came to the site, the largest number of unique visitors in MNT's history.

We introduced a number of new processes in 2018 to ensure that we continue to provide reliable and authoritative content, and there will certainly be more of this in 2019.

Speaking of 2019, it seems that you're keen to improve your health for the year ahead. This month, you were interested in which foods and drinks can help protect the liver, as well as whether cardio or weightlifting is best for burning calories.

Our article on female ejaculation also proved popular in December, as did our article on how to tell if you have high blood pressure.

Within our news content, our story on how cancer cells could be destroyed with a diabetes and hypertension drug combination piqued your curiosity, and you were interested in learning how cystic fibrosis drugs could help treat celiac disease.

Is there a health topic you'd like us to cover? Get in touch! You can also reach out to us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news in medical research.

Happy holidays from all of the team here at MNT! Enjoy every moment.

Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor