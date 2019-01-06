Food allergies are a widespread problem. However, while many adults in the United States are convinced that certain food items will cause them to have an allergic reaction, a new study reports that their fears are likely unfounded.

According to recent studies, the prevalence of food allergies has been increasing.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) name eight common allergenic foods recognized by law: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts (which include walnuts), peanuts, wheat, and soybean.

The FDA have estimated that these foods and their derivates are responsible for around 90 percent of all allergic reactions.

These can range from uncomfortable — though not usually dangerous — symptoms, such as itchy skin and diarrhea, to a potentially life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis.

In anaphylaxis, the human body overreacts to allergenic substances. It causes extreme symptoms in different parts of the body, all at the same time. A person who is experiencing anaphylaxis always requires immediate medical attention.

However, although millions of people do live with food allergies, many more mistakenly believe that they have an allergy. In reality, these people are unlikely to come to any harm.

This is the conclusion of a recent study conducted by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University in Evanston, both in Illinois.