Non-sugar sweeteners have been at the center of a fierce debate for decades. Do they benefit health or increase risks? A recent study fans the flames once more, claiming that there is little evidence of benefits or harms.

As the evidence demonstrating the adverse effects of sugar became irrefutable, a race to find alternatives began.

Consumers enjoy sweet foods and drinks. So — as the public pushed to become healthier — sweet, non-sugar options had to be designed.

Today, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a number of non-sugar sweeteners that are sweeter than sugar but have little or no caloric value.

Because these compounds, which are also called artificial sweeteners, are relatively new inventions, there is still debate about their potential benefits and side effects.

Some studies claim that replacing standard sugar with non-sugar sweeteners can help individuals lose excess weight and lower their diabetes risk.

On the other side of the conversation, some researchers have concluded that non-sugar sweeteners might, in fact, increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disorders.

Non-sugar sweeteners have also been implicated in cancer risk, although evidence that supports this relationship is scant .