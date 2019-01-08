New research, published in the journal Advanced Materials, paves the way for “a new generation of materials that actively work with tissues to drive [wound] healing.”

Share on Pinterest Recent advances in wound healing techniques enhance the body’s ability to regenerate.

As more and more surgical procedures are performed in the United States, the number of surgical site infections is also on the rise .

Chronic wounds that do not heal — such as those that occur in diabetes — often host a wide range of bacteria in the form of a biofilm.

Such biofilm bacteria are often very resilient to treatment, and antimicrobial resistance only increases the possibility that these wounds become infected.

According to recent estimates, chronic wounds affect approximately 5.7 million people in the U.S. Some chronic wounds can result in amputations, as is the case with diabetic ulcers.

On a global level, researchers approximate that every 30 seconds a chronic, nonhealing diabetic ulcer causes an amputation.

In this context, there is a dire need for innovative, effective wound healing methods. New research shows promise in this regard, as scientists have devised a molecule that helps harness the body’s natural healing powers.

The molecules are called traction force-activated payloads (TrAPs). They are growth factors that help materials such as collagen interact with the body’s tissues more naturally.

Ben Almquist, Ph.D., a lecturer in the department of engineering at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, led the new research.