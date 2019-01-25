Even low-level activity may help reduce dementia risk

Published Published Today
By Lauren Sharkey
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Recent research suggests that doing even low-intensity physical activity allows older people to reduce their risk of dementia.
Woman hoovering
Carrying out even basic activities in older age might help maintain brain health.

Several factors can affect a person's chance of developing dementia.

Some of the factors, such as age and genetics, are unavoidable.

Others, such as smoking and other unhealthful behaviors, are lifestyle choices that a person can change.

Regularly exercising and eating a healthful diet may prevent the onset of symptoms, say the Alzheimer's Association.

However, a new study that appears in the journal Neurology has revealed that any kind of physical activity — including basic tasks such as doing housework — may protect a person's brain when they have already reached old age.

The researchers — from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL — studied 454 older adults. Of these, 191 had a diagnosis of dementia. Every participant agreed to donate their brain for medical research purposes when they died.

Every year for 2 decades, each person underwent a full physical examination, along with a test, to determine their thinking and memory skills.

The scientists gave all the volunteers an activity-monitoring device called an accelerometer around 2 years before each of them died. They wore it on the wrist, and it tracked any activity at all times — be it vigorous physical exercise or simply walking around the house.

Developing dementia

The scientists used 7 days' worth of these data to calculate an average daily activity score for each person. The average of the entire group of people was 160,000 counts per day.

However, those who had dementia averaged a daily count of 130,000, while those without the condition had a higher average count of 180,000.

6 months of exercise may reverse mild cognitive impairment
6 months of exercise may reverse mild cognitive impairment
Just 6 months of aerobic exercise can reverse symptoms of cognitive impairment in older adults.
Read now

This led the researchers to conclude that more daily movement is linked to better memory and thinking abilities. Higher levels of motor skills were also linked with better abilities in these areas.

Also, more specifically, people were 31 percent less likely to develop dementia for every standard deviation of increase in physical activity. The same deviation increase in motor skills equated to a person being 55 percent less likely to develop dementia.

After death, specialists examined each participant's brain for lesions and biomarkers of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The researchers adjusted results based on the severity of any brain lesions.

Despite that, the links between physical activity and dementia and motor skills and dementia remained. Alzheimer's disease biomarkers appeared to have no effect on the results.

Further research

Lead study author Dr. Aron S. Buchman, an associate professor at Rush University Medical Center's Department of Neurological Sciences, concludes that their study "found that a more active lifestyle may have a protective effect on the brain. But," he goes on, "it is important to note that our study does not show cause and effect."

He adds, "It may also be possible that as people lose memory and thinking skills, they reduce their physical activity. More studies are needed to determine if moving more is truly beneficial to the brain."

It is also unclear how active the participants were over the course of their entire lives, and whether this played a part in their brain health. Similarly, the researchers cannot say whether a particular form of exercise is better for a person's brain than another.

The opportunity to physically study the brains of each participant was, however, a strength of the study. However, as Dr. Buchman explains, further research into the topic is necessary before experts can truly be sure.

Related coverage

What's to know about Alzheimer's disease? Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss and cognitive decline. At first, symptoms are mild, but they become more severe over time. Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer's, but some techniques and medications may help slow progression. We look at causes, risk factors, and diagnosis. Read now
Tips for preventing Alzheimer's disease Scientists do not know what causes Alzheimer's, but researchers have linked it with some lifestyle factors. Find out how keeping the mind and body fit may help. Read now
Dementia: Symptoms, stages, and types Dementia is not a single condition, but a term that describes symptoms of impairment in memory, communication, and thinking. It is a feature of several common diseases and disorders. While the risk increases with age, dementia is not a normal part of aging. Learn about early signs, diagnosis, and treatment here. Read now
Alzheimer's disease: are we close to finding a cure? There seems to be more focus than ever on Alzheimer's research. But how close are scientists to developing effective prevention and treatment strategies for the disease? Read now
What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's? Dementia is an umbrella term that describes symptoms affecting memory and cognitive function. Alzheimer’s disease is a specific, and the most common, type of dementia. The conditions overlap in terms of symptoms, but Alzheimer’s has different and specific treatments as well as unique symptoms. Learn more here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Alzheimer's / Dementia
Seniors / Aging Sports Medicine / Fitness

Recommended related news

Popular in: Alzheimer's / Dementia

Scroll to top