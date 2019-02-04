Innovators and clinicians have developed and tested a new home-based care-delivery program. The new system helped 81 percent of study participants successfully control their blood pressure. Share on Pinterest Managing hypertension can be challenging. A new home-based method may be the answer. Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the artery walls. Blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day, but it can be harmful if it stays high for a long time. High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases a person’s risk of dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, chronic heart failure, and kidney disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 75 million adults in the United States have high blood pressure. In 2014, high blood pressure was a primary or contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 people in the U.S. Despite the dangers of this health condition, only about half of the people living with hypertension have their blood pressure under control.

A new approach to hypertension control Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA developed a home-based program to improve hypertension control rates at a lower cost than traditional office-based programs. The results feature in the journal Clinical Cardiology. The team of researchers enrolled 130 people into the program, whom they recruited from a Brigham primary care clinic and the Brigham’s Watkins Cardiovascular Clinic. At the time of recruitment, the participants’ blood pressure was not under control. The researchers taught the participants how to use a Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure device and instructed them to measure their blood pressure at home twice daily in duplicate. The program helped 81 percent of the participants bring their blood pressure under control in less than 2 months. “This is a striking result, especially given the very short time frame in which control was reached: an average of 7 weeks,” says Dr. Naomi Fisher, director of Hypertension Services and the Hypertension Specialty Clinic at the Brigham.