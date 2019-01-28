What happens when breast cancer metastasizes in the lungs?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 28 Jan 2019
By Jamie Eske
Reviewed by
Metastatic breast cancer in the lungs refers to cancer that originally developed inside the breast tissue but has spread to the lungs.

Breast cancer can spread to various parts of the body. This is called metastasis. The most common sites for breast cancer metastases include the bones, brain, lungs, and liver.

This article will discuss metastatic breast cancer in the lungs, including its symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and outlook or prognosis.

What is metastatic breast cancer in the lungs?

metastatic breast cancer in lungs
Doctors refer to metastatic breast cancer as stage 4 breast cancer.

Metastatic is a term that refers to cancer that has spread outside of the original area to a different place in the body. Metastatic breast cancer in the lungs refers to cancer that originally developed inside the breast tissue but has spread to the lungs.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women. Around 6–10 percent of initial breast cancers that a doctor diagnoses are metastatic. This number does not include breast cancers that progress to stage 4 after the initial diagnosis. Typically, oncologists call metastatic breast cancer stage 4 breast cancer.

Some of these metastatic breast cancer cells may affect the lungs. It is essential that an oncologist confirms that the tumor in the lungs is secondary, meaning that it contains breast cancer cells. If there are no breast cancer cells present, the tumor could be a newly developed primary cancer.

Symptoms

People may not experience symptoms of metastatic breast cancer in the lungs immediately. If symptoms do appear, they can resemble those of a cold or flu.

Symptoms of metastatic breast cancer in the lungs include:

  • a constant cough
  • pain in the lung
  • difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • wheezing
  • fatigue
  • recurring infections in the chest
  • coughing up blood
  • loss of appetite
  • unintentional weight loss

Causes

As the cancer cells divide and multiply, the primary tumor grows larger. As the primary tumor grows, cancer cells can break off from the primary tumor. These rogue cancer cells can then enter the bloodstream or the lymph system. From there, the cancer cells can travel to distant areas of the body.

In some cases, small amounts of breast cancer cells can survive initial treatment and remain inactive in the body for some time before growing again in primary site or spreading to another area of the body. Doctors call this recurrent, or recurring, breast cancer.

Breast cancer cells must undergo significant changes to survive and grow in the lungs. These cells must also change to withstand attacks from the body's immune system. The treatment options for the newly formed cancer will depend on how it has altered during metastasis.

It is not unusual for cancer to metastasize to multiple sites at once.

Diagnosis

metastatic breast cancer in lungs imaging scan
Healthcare providers will often order an imaging test if they suspect lung metastasis.

Diagnosing metastatic breast cancer in the lungs begins with a physical examination and blood tests.

If a health care provider suspects lung metastasis, they will likely order an imaging test, such as:

If a doctor does find a tumor in the lung, their next task involves confirming that the tumor is metastatic breast cancer and not primary lung cancer. This is especially important for people who have smoked or currently smoke.

Other diagnostic procedures that can help confirm a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis include:

  • testing a mucus sample
  • bronchoscopy, where a doctor inserts a flexible camera thread through the nose and into the lungs to examine the respiratory structures
  • needle biopsy of the lung, where a doctor removes a sample of lung tissue for further testing
What are the symptoms of stage 4 breast cancer?
What are the symptoms of stage 4 breast cancer?
In this article, we take a closer look at stage 4, or metastatic, breast cancer.
Read now

How to reduce the risk of metastasis

After someone has received initial treatment, breast cancer can lay dormant in the body before spreading to other areas. People who have received treatment in the past should monitor themselves for any signs or symptoms that could indicate cancer recurrence.

While there is no single way to avoid developing metastatic breast cancer entirely, there are some lifestyle changes that can help reduce a person's risk.

People may reduce the risk of metastases with the following factors:

  • having regular health screenings
  • having regular breast cancer screenings
  • eating a balanced diet
  • exercising regularly
  • not smoking or quitting smoking
  • avoiding excessive alcohol intake
  • maintaining a healthy body weight
  • monitoring vitamin D levels
  • reducing stress

Treatment options for metastatic breast cancer in the lungs

metastatic breast cancer in lungs chemotherapy
Although metastatic breast cancer is not curable, chemotherapy can weaken the cancer and stop it growing.

Doctors consider metastatic breast cancer to be a stage 4 cancer. It is not curable, and treatments focus on weakening the cancer to stop it from growing while working to improve the quality of life for the individual.

Treatments for metastatic breast cancer in the lungs usually involve systemic, or body-wide, medications that treat cancer throughout the body, such as the following:

Chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is a drug therapy that destroys all fast-growing cells in the body, both cancerous and healthy.

Hormonal therapy. Hormonal therapy is a cancer treatment that controls cancer cell growth by lowering the levels of certain hormones the cancer needs to grow. Hormone receptor-positive breast cancers respond well to this treatment.

Targeted therapy. This form of cancer treatment attempts to treat cancer with more precision than chemotherapy. These treatments target specific receptors, proteins, or molecules on cancer cells that either make it easier for the body's immune system to identify and destroy cancerous cells or reduce their growth.

Radiation. In the case of metastatic breast cancer, doctors often use radiation therapy to reduce symptoms and control the cancer's growth. Radiation therapy can help reduce pain and lower the risk of broken bones weakened due to cancer.

Complications

Metastatic breast cancer in the lungs can cause other health complications that impact a person's overall health and wellbeing.

Fluid in the chest

Breast cancer cells can form in the region between the outside of the lungs and the chest wall, also known as the pleural space. This can cause a build-up of excess fluid, a condition known as a malignant pleural effusion.

Malignant pleural effusions can worsen some of the symptoms of cancer in the lungs, including:

  • a worsening cough
  • shortness of breath or wheezing
  • pain in the chest

Doctors treat malignant pleural effusions by either draining the excess fluid or by carrying out a procedure known as pleurodesis. This involves closing the space between the lungs and the chest wall, which prevents fluid from building up between the two linings.

Toxicity due to treatment

Cancer treatments can cause significant side effects that impact a person's overall health and quality of life. Chemotherapy and other systemic cancer treatments can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as:

  • a lowered immune system function
  • infection
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • constipation

Psychological impact

Receiving a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer can leave lasting psychological impacts. People can experience depression, anxiety, and stress as a result of their condition.

People who are struggling with negative psychological symptoms might want to consider joining a support group or seeking professional counseling to help them cope with their situation. Reaching out to friends or loved ones can make a significant difference.

Prognosis

Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced form. Metastatic breast cancer is not curable, so treatment options focus on weakening the tumor and preventing further growth. While some may view this as a less aggressive approach, controlling the cancer is still a positive outcome.

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer affects an estimated 2.1 million women each year and accounted for 15 percent of all cancer deaths among women in 2018.

Experts calculate cancer prognoses using a 5-year survival rate, which is the percentage of people who survive for at least 5 years after diagnosis. These are estimates, and actual survival varies depending on a person's characteristics.

The 5-year survival rates for women with breast cancer depends on the stage:

  • stage 0 and 1 is close to 100 percent
  • stage 2, about 93 percent
  • stage 3, about 72 percent, and treatment is often successful
  • stage 4, or metastatic breast cancer, about 22 percent

These statistics do not predict what will happen for any individual, and there are many treatment options for people with metastatic breast cancer.

The long-term outlook for people who have metastatic breast cancer in the lungs depends on many variables. These include:

  • age
  • overall health status
  • how the tumor responds to treatment
  • the size of the primary and secondary tumors
  • whether or not the primary cancer has metastasized to multiple sites within the body

Related coverage

Invasive lobular breast cancer: Prognosis and statistics Invasive lobular breast cancer affects the lobules, which contain glands that produce breast milk. This type of cancer can spread to other parts of the breast and may affect other areas of the body. In this article, learn more about treatments, remission, and outlook. Read now
End-of-life symptoms of metastatic breast cancer The end-of-life symptoms associated with metastatic breast cancer depend on where a person’s cancer has spread to, and they can include both physical and mental issues. Treatment focuses on improving quality of life and caring for the individual’s physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Learn more here. Read now
What are the side effects of radiation for breast cancer? Radiation can be an effective treatment for breast cancer, but it does have side effects. Doctors may recommend this therapy in combination with others, such as surgery and chemotherapy. Learn more about how radiation for breast cancer affects the body and what short- and long-term side effects to expect. Read now
Triple-negative breast cancer: Recurrence and survival rates Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer. It can recur more frequently than other types. This article looks at the recurrence rates, survival statistics, treatment, and prevention of triple-negative breast cancer. Read now
What you need to know about breast cancer Breast cancer survival rates are rising as screening and treatment improve. But breast cancer is still the most invasive cancer in women. Find out who might have a greater risk, what symptoms to look out for, and the treatment options a person might face. Plus, learn about the types of breast cancer and the stages. Read now
Breast Cancer
Cancer / Oncology Lung Cancer Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 28 January 2019.

    Visit our Breast Cancer category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Breast Cancer.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Eske, Jamie. "What happens when breast cancer metastasizes in the lungs?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 28 Jan. 2019. Web.
    29 Jan. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324304.php>

    APA
    Eske, J. (2019, January 28). "What happens when breast cancer metastasizes in the lungs?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Breast Cancer

Scroll to top