Investigating an enzyme that stops cells from dividing could be a fruitful avenue for research into how to slow aging and treat aging-related diseases. Share on Pinterest Aging is inevitable, but can it be slowed? This was the conclusion that researchers at Kobe University in Japan came to after studying the enzyme D-amino acid oxidase (DAO) and its role in cells. DAO metabolizes D-amino acids, which, unlike their mirror-image cousins the L-amino acids, only have a small presence in mammal biology. For this reason, until the recent study, scientists knew little about the impact of DAO in the body. The new finding reveals that, in the process of metabolizing D-amino acids, DAO produces reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are a group of unstable molecules that cause cell stress. Stressors such as DNA damage and ROS prompt cells into senescence, an irreversible state in which they can no longer replicate. The finding uncovers a molecular mechanism that has been missing in previous studies that have linked ROS to cell senescence and aging.

ROS and cell senescence ROS are important players in the biology of aging and many diseases that tend to increase with advancing age, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and many cancers. The recent study adds to a growing understanding of the role of senescent cells in this relationship. Entering an irreversible state in which it can no longer divide and proliferate does not necessarily diminish a cell’s capacity for change and influence. Early research suggested that the main impact of cell senescence on human biology involved protecting against cancer. Confined to a senescent state, cells with damaged DNA cannot multiply and give rise to tumors. Since then, however, studies have revealed that senescent cells are active in tissue repair, wound healing, embryonic development, and aging. A major focus of continuing research is on the various stressors that can trigger cells to enter the irreversible state. In addition, there is a growing body of knowledge about how aging-related biological changes and diseases involve ROS and senescence.