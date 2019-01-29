Investigating an enzyme that stops cells from dividing could be a fruitful avenue for research into how to slow aging and treat aging-related diseases.

This was the conclusion that researchers at Kobe University in Japan came to after studying the enzyme D-amino acid oxidase (DAO) and its role in cells.

DAO metabolizes D-amino acids, which, unlike their mirror-image cousins the L-amino acids, only have a small presence in mammal biology.

For this reason, until the recent study, scientists knew little about the impact of DAO in the body.

The new finding reveals that, in the process of metabolizing D-amino acids, DAO produces reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are a group of unstable molecules that cause cell stress.

Stressors such as DNA damage and ROS prompt cells into senescence, an irreversible state in which they can no longer replicate.

The finding uncovers a molecular mechanism that has been missing in previous studies that have linked ROS to cell senescence and aging.