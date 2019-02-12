According to numerous recent studies, human gut bacterial populations are capable of influencing various aspects of our physical and mental health. Despite this, many bacteria remain “unmapped” by scientists. A new study has now uncovered approximately 2,000 previously unknown gut bacteria.

Recent studies covered by Medical News Today have shown that the gut microbiota could have a role in Parkinson’s disease and dementia, and they may explain why type 2 diabetes medication works well for some but not for others.

New research — appearing yesterday in the journal Nature — has now identified almost 2,000 new gut bacterial species that scientists have never cultured in a lab before.

The team of investigators, from the European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, both in Hinxton, United Kingdom, used computational analysis to assess gut microbiome samples from participants across the world.

“Computational methods allow us to understand bacteria that we cannot yet culture in the lab,” explains study author Rob Finn, from EMBL-EMI.

“Using metagenomics [the analysis of genetic material] to reconstruct bacterial genomes is a bit like reconstructing hundreds of puzzles after mixing all the pieces together, without knowing what the final image is meant to look like, and after completely removing a few pieces from the mix just to make it that bit harder,” he continues.

However, Finn goes on to note, “Researchers are now at a stage where they can use a range of computational tools to complement and sometimes guide lab work, in order to uncover new insights into the human gut.”