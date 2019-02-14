New research involving Australian women aged 45 years and over found that the majority of this cohort believes that there is not a significant link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk. That could not be less true, the investigators warn.

Women should be more aware of the link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk, warn the authors of a new study.

The World Health Organization (WHO) note that breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in women across the world.

Many factors can increase the risk of developing breast cancer, some of which are nonmodifiable — chiefly age and sex — and some of which a person can act upon, including a lack of physical activity or being overweight.

Another proven risk is alcohol consumption, with one major report warning that a single alcoholic drink per day can boost a person’s likelihood of developing breast cancer.

Despite this, it seems that numerous women over the age of 45 years, who are those most at risk of developing this type of cancer, continue to ignore specialists’ warnings that they should reduce their alcohol consumption. At least, that is the conclusion of a recent study that recruited a cohort of Australian women in this age bracket.

Lead author Dr. Emma Miller from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia argues that the study findings highlight the need to improve current public health policies that focus on prevention.

“There is a low level of awareness about the established link between alcohol and breast cancer and some confusion about the risk given the community perception that not all drinkers get breast cancer,” notes Dr. Miller.