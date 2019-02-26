Doctors start calculating pregnancy from the first day of the woman's last menstrual period. For this reason, women are not actually pregnant in the first week of pregnancy, and they may not be pregnant during the second week either. Instead, in the first 2 weeks of pregnancy, the body is preparing for possible conception.

Often, week 2 of pregnancy is when conception occurs, which causes very few symptoms. However, all women are different, and some may not conceive until week 3.

Read on for more information about the early weeks of pregnancy and how soon people can tell if they are pregnant.

Can you tell if you are pregnant at week 2?



A woman should track her menstrual cycle to help track ovulation. A woman should track her menstrual cycle to help track ovulation.

In most cases, the answer is no. Some women are not yet pregnant at the start or even at the end of week 2.

However, week 2 is often the optimal time to try to conceive. For most women, the best chance of conceiving occurs between days 11 and 21 of the menstrual cycle, which starts on the first day of their last period. People often refer to this time of the month as the "fertility window."

People can track ovulation using the following methods:

Basal temperature

People can use a special thermometer to measure basal temperature. They will need to do this for a few months to get a baseline and to know when to expect the temperature to rise.

A woman's basal body temperature rises when she is ovulating, so the likelihood of conception also increases when the temperature reading is higher.

A person looking to conceive will ideally have intercourse both 1–2 days prior to the temperature rise and on the day that it rises.

Menstrual cycle

A typical menstrual cycle lasts between 28 and 32 days, but this varies between individuals and from month to month.

To get a better understanding of their menstrual cycle, women who are trying to get pregnant can track it for a few months.

Once a woman knows roughly how long her cycle is, she can start to determine the times of the month when she is most likely to be ovulating, which can help her make plans to try to conceive.

Ovulation tests

People can purchase at-home ovulation tests that detect the presence of specific hormones in the urine.

These tests can help predict ovulation, making it easier to plan for conception.

Ovulation tests are available to buy in pharmacies and online.

Vaginal discharge

Changes in the appearance of vaginal discharge can help indicate when ovulation occurs. During ovulation, vaginal discharge typically becomes slippery and clear.

After ovulation, discharge tends to become cloudier until it eventually disappears.

Some women experience an increase in sex drive when they are ovulating or preparing to ovulate. They may also notice the following symptoms:

light spotting

tenderness in the breasts

changes to the cervix

a better sense of smell

Does a pregnancy test appear positive at 2 weeks?

Typically, at-home tests will not start to register a pregnancy until at least week 4 or after a woman misses her first period.

Pregnancy tests help determine if a woman is pregnant by measuring the presence of certain hormones. The levels of these hormones take some time to increase enough to show up on a test. In most cases, this will not occur in week 2.

It is best to wait a few days after a missed period or until a woman has a positive at-home pregnancy test before seeing a doctor to confirm the results. Typically, the first scheduled appointment is 8 weeks after a woman's last period.

Pregnancy tests are available to buy in drugstores, pharmacies, and online.

Early pregnancy signs and symptoms



Early signs and symptoms of pregnancy may include nausea, food aversions, headaches, and fatigue. Early signs and symptoms of pregnancy may include nausea, food aversions, headaches, and fatigue.

A woman may potentially have several early signs and symptoms of pregnancy. These include:

fatigue

nausea

slight cramping

food cravings or aversions

mood swings

headaches

constipation

an increase in basal temperature

feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Some women also experience implantation bleeding, which is usually light pink. Implantation bleeding is very brief and does not require a pad or tampon.

If a woman has a positive pregnancy test but also experiences heavier bleeding or bleeding with cramps, this could be a sign of a pregnancy loss or an ectopic pregnancy.

Summary

Doctors measure pregnancy from the first day of a woman's last period, so many women are not pregnant during week 2.

Instead, the body is preparing for conception, so any signs or symptoms will be due to ovulation.

A woman can track her period and basal temperature to determine when she is ovulating. Doing this can help maximize the likelihood of conception.