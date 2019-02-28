Recent research questions the popular notion that listening to music increases creativity. Instead, it proposes that quietness, or even background library noise, is more beneficial. Share on Pinterest Many people say that music helps them focus, but the researchers behind a new study beg to differ. After conducting a series of experiments with human volunteers, researchers from the University of Gävle in Sweden and the University of Central Lancashire and Lancaster University, both in the United Kingdom, have concluded that music can “significantly impair” people’s ability to solve tasks that involve verbal creativity. A paper that now features in the journal Applied Cognitive Psychology describes how the team set out to “critically examine the claim that background music enhances creativity.” The researchers investigated the effect of listening to music on people’s ability to complete word tasks that call for creativity. The tasks were a variant of “Compound Remote Associate Tasks (CRATs),” which many scientists use to study creativity that involves “insight-based processes.” “We found strong evidence,” says co-author Dr. Neil McLatchie, who works in the psychology department at Lancaster University, “of impaired performance when playing background music in comparison to quiet background conditions.”

Testing creative performance A CRAT verbal creativity test involves showing a person three words and asking them to think of a fourth word that they can add either to the front or the end of each of the three words to make three new words or phrases. For example, giving the word “match” in response to “stick/maker/point,” would be a correct answer because it creates the three words or phrases “matchstick, matchmaker, and match point.” Another example is the word “sun” in response to “dial/dress/flower” to create “sundial, sundress, and sunflower.” The researchers maintain that there is little scientific evidence to back the claim that music enhances creative problem-solving. They refer, for example, to a study that claimed to show that music helps creativity. That study used the Alternative Uses Task, in which participants give as many novel uses as they can think of for an everyday object, such as a paper clip or a brick. However, the Alternative Uses Task only involves “divergent thinking,” which helps a person generate different options. CRATs, on the other hand, also demand “creative convergent thinking,” which the authors say includes the “connection of different ideas to determine a single, correct solution to a problem.”