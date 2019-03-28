Letter from the Editor: Looking to the future

At Medical News Today, we pride ourselves on providing you with the latest news in medical research. This month, we've gone one step further, taking a deep dive into the future of health technology.



Last week, MNT attended the annual Future Healthcare 2019 Exhibition and Conference, which took place in London in the United Kingdom.

It was an intriguing, eye-opening conference, brimming with healthcare professionals and scientists from across the globe, brought together to talk about the latest technological innovations in healthcare.

One standout innovation for me was a technology called GripAble.

Created by a team of scientists from Imperial College London in the U.K., GripAble consists of a digital handgrip and a gaming app. Its purpose is to increase arm and hand mobility in people with movement impairment.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Paul Rinne — CEO and co-founder of GripAble — said that the aim of the technology was not to replace traditional rehabilitation techniques, such as the use of putty for hand exercises.

Instead, the company wants to help encourage people to better stick to their rehabilitation plans by offering a more enjoyable alternative.

Another interesting technology that delegates discussed at the conference was a wearable device called Sensate. In essence, its creators say that the device can produce the stress-relieving effects of meditation without the user having to meditate.

Sensate, developed by Bioself Technology, works by using sound to stimulate the vagus nerve and synchronize brain activity, which studies have suggested can reduce stress.

At the conference, Stefan Chmelik — CEO and founder of BioSelf Technology — noted that Sensate could be a solution for people who experience the "dark side of meditation" — that is, those who experience an increase in stress and anxiety as a result of the practice.

If you're curious to learn more about the future of health technology, I suggest you read our article covering six innovations from Future Healthcare 2019.

If that wasn't enough health technology for you to get your teeth into, MNT also attended the 2019 Wired Health conference in London earlier this week. More fascinating insights into medical innovations will be coming your way very soon!

In the meantime, let's take a look at which articles caught your eye this March.

Our article on the best high-protein snacks piqued your interest, as did our article on when to consume protein. You were also keen to learn how to improve and protect eyesight without glasses and how to get into ketosis fast.

Within our news content, our article on a blood pressure drug that may increase the risk of cardiac arrest proved popular, as did our coverage of research that suggests mouthwash may raise blood pressure.

One of our most read articles this March included a study that links skin moisturizer to a lower risk of disease. This has certainly persuaded me to stick to my skincare routine!

