Gastrointestinal problems — from diarrhea to issues caused by food allergies to inflammatory bowel disease — have one common characteristic. A new study suggests an innovative way of tackling it to both prevent and treat gastrointestinal conditions.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other gastrointestinal problems, are characterized by impaired function in the intestinal epithelial barrier. This is the tissue layer that prevents harmful “leakages” between the inside of intestines (intestinal lumen) and the space surrounding the guts.

Damage of the epithelial barrier has links to disease, but it is still unclear what causes impairments in this necessary defense layer.

Nevertheless, research has shown that an enzyme called the myosin light chain kinase (MLCK) plays a key role in the regulation of the epithelial barrier. Scientists think it may also have something to do with gastrointestinal inflammation.

Because MLCK is important to epithelial barrier function, acting on it directly to try and prevent gastrointestinal problems could have unwanted effects.

Now, however, researchers have come up with a new approach that may allow them to circumvent these difficulties.

The team — which is made up of specialists from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, the University of Illinois at Chicago, the University of Chicago in Illinois, and the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University in Suzhou, China — has found that targeting the MLCK1 version of MLCK could help prevent and treat IBD and other gastrointestinal problems.

The researchers write about their experiments and their findings in a study paper that now appears in the journal Nature Medicine.