How marijuana affects the body

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 11 Apr 2019
Reviewed by
Marijuana is the dried and ground up or shredded parts of the cannabis plant. Nearly all parts of the plant make up marijuana, including the leaves, stem, flowers, and seeds. As with other medications and procedures, marijuana use can potentially bring both positive and negative effects.

Many of marijuana's effects are short-term, meaning that they last for only a short period. Other effects are long-term and may not show up immediately.

There is not much research into the effects of secondhand marijuana smoke. It is possible that secondhand smoke exposure may be enough to cause some of the temporary effects, as well as some of the long-term effects, in some people. More research is necessary to examine the effects of secondhand marijuana smoke.

Often, a person will smoke marijuana to feel its effects. However, a person could also:

  • vape it
  • cook it into food
  • use it as part of an oil
  • brew it with teas
  • use other topical or oral marijuana products

The following article discusses some of the potential benefits and side effects that marijuana has on the body.

How marijuana affects physical health

Marijuana physical effects on the body

Some of the most common effects on physical health from marijuana use include:

  • a higher likelihood of developing bronchitis, when a person smokes it
  • more phlegm, when a person smokes it
  • lung irritation from irritants including some carcinogens, such as accidentally burning the mouth or throat when smoking
  • a weakened immune system due to the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana
  • pain relief
  • reduction in vomiting and nausea
  • faster heart rate by 20–50 beats per minute
  • red eyes from the increase in blood flow
  • relief from the symptoms of glaucoma, for short periods
  • aggravation of existing lung conditions, such as asthma, when a person smokes it
  • potential interference with tumor growth
  • interference with fetal development during pregnancy
  • interference with brain development among teenagers

When people use it medically, marijuana is often useful for the following:

  • reducing pain associated with certain medical conditions
  • reducing inflammation
  • helping with glaucoma
  • reducing nausea in people undergoing chemotherapy

How marijuana affects psychological health

Marijuana effects on the body and brain

Some of the most common effects a person may experience include:

  • increased appetite and thirst
  • increased or decreased depression symptoms, depending on the user
  • increased or decreased anxiety symptoms, depending on the user
  • impaired judgment, making it harder for people to think clearly
  • problems with memory
  • the release of dopamine, which causes the feeling of being high
  • symptoms of withdrawal after long-term use
  • delayed reactions to stimuli
  • temporary paranoia and hallucinations
  • addiction, in some cases

Marijuana has many potential psychological effects, and it is worth noting that this is not a comprehensive list.

Everything you need to know about marijuana (cannabis)
Everything you need to know about marijuana (cannabis)
Marijuana can bring many positive effects for the body, as well as some risks. Learn more about marijuana's other effects here.
Read now

How marijuana affects younger people

Marijuana is only potentially safe for use by adults.

Children and teenagers are susceptible to potential ill effects. When a mother uses marijuana while pregnant, the baby may develop memory and concentration issues as they grow.

Breastfeeding mothers who also use marijuana may be exposing their baby to its potentially harmful effects. Women should avoid using marijuana while pregnant and breastfeeding.

Marijuana may affect the brain development of older children and teenagers. This can lead to memory loss, concentration issues, and impaired problem-solving skills.

Research strongly suggests that for those under 25 years of age, marijuana use can impair memory and learning ability.

Long-term effects of marijuana

Marijuana effects on the body joint
The long-term effects of using marijuana depend on several factors, including a person's age and frequency of use.

Long-term effects depend on several factors, including:

  • how a person uses marijuana
  • how often they use it
  • the age of the person using it
  • how much a person uses at any given time

Some of the potential long-term effects include the following:

  • memory loss
  • concentration and memory issues from exposure while in the womb
  • lung irritation
  • possibly lung cancer, although research does not fully support this
  • development of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which causes nausea and vomiting

Takeaway

Marijuana has many potential short- and long-term effects on the body. Although many proponents believe that marijuana is a modern day cure-all, others believe that its negative effects outweigh its potential medicinal benefits.

People have used marijuana recreationally for many years. As of 2019, 34 states in the United States have some form of legal cannabis. A few states have also legalized its recreational use.

In states where recreational use is still not legal, people should consider other approaches and speak to their healthcare provider about what is best for them.

Related coverage

What to know about marijuana withdrawal After frequently using marijuana, or cannabis, people may experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop. Such symptoms include cravings, irritability, and sleep problems. In this article, we discuss the symptoms and timeline of marijuana withdrawal, treatments, and tips for coping. Read now
Is it safe to use marijuana while breastfeeding? Women who regularly use marijuana may wonder if it is safe to use while breastfeeding. The body processes marijuana slowly and stores it in fat, meaning that some of the chemicals may be present in breast milk. Learn about whether it is safe to use marijuana while breastfeeding, as well as about the possible risks. Read now
How long can you detect marijuana in the body? The body processes marijuana at varying rates, which may change depending on dose, hydration, body fat percentage, and, sometimes, the sensitivity of the test. Learn more here. Read now
What are the best cannabis strains for chronic pain? Many different medications are available to treat chronic pain. One natural alternative treatment option is marijuana, or cannabis, which has a range of pain-relieving properties. There are different strains of marijuana. The most effective one depends on the type of pain. Learn more about marijuana for pain here. Read now
Can marijuana help treat asthma? Asthma is a condition that causes chronic inflammation in the airways. Research about the anti-inflammatory effects of marijuana is ongoing and often positive. In this article, we look at whether marijuana can be used to help reduce asthma symptoms. We also look at the possible risks, as smoking can worsen symptoms. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Alcohol / Addiction / Illegal Drugs Neurology / Neuroscience Respiratory

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    n.p. "How marijuana affects the body." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 11 Apr. 2019. Web.
    12 Apr. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324948.php>

    APA
    n.p. (2019, April 11). "How marijuana affects the body." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top