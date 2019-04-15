Hair growth: 6 home remedies

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 15 Apr 2019
By Rachel Nall, MSN, CRNA
Reviewed by
Hair growth depends on several factors, including a person's genetic history. However, there are some home remedies that may help.

Whether a person is trying to prevent hair loss or encourage more growth, knowing some tips on diet and how to treat the hair can help them achieve their goal.

When hair loss is due to a medical condition, however, it is best to speak to a doctor about appropriate treatments.

The following home remedies may encourage hair growth:

1. Eating more protein

home remedies for hair growth nuts
Eating high-protein foods, such as nuts, can help the body grow new hair.

The body needs protein to grow new hair. Hair loss can arise due to a protein deficiency.

Examples of healthful dietary protein sources include:

  • beans
  • eggs
  • fish
  • nuts
  • lean meats
  • seeds

A person's daily protein needs vary based on how physically active they are and how much muscle mass they have.

2. Increasing iron intake

Iron is another nutrient the body requires to grow healthy hair. Some dietary iron sources include:

  • clams
  • lentils
  • oysters
  • pumpkin seeds
  • spinach
  • white beans
  • lean beef
  • turkey

Many manufacturers also fortify their foods with iron, which means that they have added iron to them.

People who do not eat meat have iron requirements as high as 1.8 times those of people who do eat meat. This is because the body does not absorb nonanimal sources of iron as effectively.

3. Trying aromatherapy

According to the authors of 2011 study paper, aromatherapy can help stimulate hair growth.

Examples of herbs that aromatherapy practitioners may use to promote hair growth include:

  • cedarwood
  • lavender
  • rosemary
  • thyme
  • tulsi

When using essential oils on the scalp, be sure to mix only a few drops into a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or walnut oil. The researchers also state that inhaling the scent of these oils may affect hair growth.

More research is necessary to determine whether essential oils are an effective solution for hair growth.

Some people may experience topical allergic reactions when using essential oils, so it is best to try a small test patch 24 hours before applying the mixture to the whole head.

4. Massaging the scalp

Massaging the scalp helps stimulate blood flow to the scalp, which could help encourage hair growth.

A small Japanese study found that men who massaged their scalps for 4 minutes per day with a scalp massage device had thicker hair after 6 months.

People can use the pads of their fingertips to massage the scalp in gentle circles. Devices to massage the scalp are also available in drug stores and online.

5. Using pumpkin seed oil

home remedies for hair growth pumpkin seed oil
Taking pumpkin seed oil may increase hair growth.

The authors of a 2014 study looked at whether pumpkin seed oil could help hair growth.

They discovered that men taking 400 milligrams (mg) of pumpkin seed oil for 6 months experienced a 40 percent increase in average hair count, whereas those taking a placebo only experienced a 10 percent increase.

The men all had a history of androgenic alopecia, or male pattern baldness. They were not currently taking other supplements for hair loss and were between 20 and 65 years old.

What's to know about alopecia areata?
What's to know about alopecia areata?
Learn more about alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes unpredictable hair loss.
Read now

6. Taking saw palmetto

A 2-year-long study found that supplementation with saw palmetto may increase hair growth in men with male pattern baldness.

The participants took 320 mg of saw palmetto every day for the duration of the study.

After 2 years, the participants experienced hair growth primarily in the vertex, or the top and back of the scalp. This is a common site for bald spots in men.

Causes of hair loss

Many people experience aging-related hair thinning or male or female pattern balding.

Doctors tend to divide hair loss not related to age into two major categories: scarring and non-scarring hair loss. Generally speaking, scarring hair loss is permanent. Examples of scarring hair loss causes include scarring alopecia.

Non-scarring hair loss causes can include alopecia areata (hair loss in patches) or telogen effluvium.

Telogen effluvium causes hair follicles to remain in a resting state. As a result, a person's hair does not grow as quickly or as much as it once did.

This condition can be the result of the following "shocks" to the body:

  • giving birth
  • having a fever
  • having an inadequate protein intake
  • undergoing major surgery
  • having a severe chronic illness

ïtaking certain medications, such as antidepressants, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, or retinoids

Prevention

home remedies for hair growth hair dryer
People can try to encourage hair growth by avoiding using blow-dryers set to a high heat.

Eating a nutritious diet and keeping stress levels low can help prevent hair loss and encourage hair growth.

In addition to these steps, other ways to encourage hair growth include:

  • not using hair accessories that can cause hair breakage, such as hairpins, clips, and rubber bands
  • avoiding styling products that can damage and break the hair, such as blow-dryers set to a high heat, straightening irons, and curling irons
  • limiting the use of bleach, relaxers, and hair dyes
  • avoiding excess shampooing or brushing
  • when the hair is wet, avoiding brushing it or applying plastic or rubber hair ties

Treating the hair as gently as possible can help preserve it and minimize the rate of hair loss.

Sometimes, however, hair loss is inevitable due to age.

When to see a doctor

Hair loss is not necessarily a condition that affects a person's overall health, but it can greatly impact their mental well-being and self-esteem.

A person should see their doctor if they are concerned about hair loss, especially if they are taking supplements or have made dietary changes and are losing hair.

A doctor may recommend seeing a dermatologist, who can conduct additional testing if necessary to determine appropriate treatments.

Summary

Some aspects of hair growth, such as genetics, are out of a person's control. However, a person may see improved hair growth if they follow a healthful and nutritious diet.

Using some home remedies and taking good care of the hair may help enhance thickness and growth. If a person is concerned about hair loss or growth, they should talk to a doctor.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

The best hair loss treatments for men Male baldness affects many men at different ages, and while there is no full cure or way to reverse hair loss, there are options to reduce symptoms. This MNT Knowledge Center article explores the causes and best treatments for male pattern baldness and hair loss, as well as ways to prevent it. Read now
Can a vitamin D deficiency cause hair loss? People get vitamin D from a variety of foods and from spending time outdoors in sunlight. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a role in many body functions, including hair growth. In this article, learn how a vitamin D deficiency is related to hair loss, as well as how it can be treated and prevented. Read now
Does psoriasis cause hair loss? Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes skin cells to grow too quickly. It often affects the skin, but it can also affect the scalp, leading to hair loss. Triggers of a flare include stress and smoking. Medical treatment and lifestyle remedies can help relieve symptoms. Read now
Traction alopecia: Symptoms and prevention Traction alopecia is hair loss caused by tight hairstyles. Caught early, it is fully reversible and the hair can regrow. Learn more about treatment. Read now
Can an iron deficiency cause hair loss? Iron deficiency anemia occurs when a person does not have enough iron in their body or the body cannot use its supply properly. This can cause a variety of symptoms, which may include hair loss. In this article, learn about the link between an iron deficiency and hair loss, as well as the treatment options for both. Read now
Dermatology
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 15 April 2019.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Hair growth: 6 home remedies." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Apr. 2019. Web.
    16 Apr. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324971.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2019, April 15). "Hair growth: 6 home remedies." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top