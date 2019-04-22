Study finds that many people diagnosed with MS do not have the condition

Published Published Today
By Chiara Townley
Fact checked by Paula Field
Researchers found that nearly 1 in 5 people who had received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis had other unrelated conditions.
Female patient listening to Female doctor
Some conditions, such as stroke or migraine, have similar symptoms to MS.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a widespread disabling neurological condition in which the immune system attacks and destroys the fatty tissue that surrounds the nerves. This leads to nerve damage, which affects communication between the nerves and the brain.

People with MS may experience symptoms, including numbness or weakness in the limbs, tremors, and lack of coordination. However, some of the symptoms have similarities to other debilitating conditions, including stroke and migraine.

MS and stroke are very different conditions, but they both harm the brain. Some of the symptoms they share include attention issues, dizziness, numbness in the limbs, slurring, visual impairment, and difficulty in walking.

MS and migraine attacks also have some symptoms in common, including dizziness and vision impairment. A recent study pooled data on people who had received a wrong diagnosis of MS and found that 72 of the 110 patients had other conditions, including migraine.

What are the early signs of MS?
What are the early signs of MS?
Identifying MS early can prevent long-term complications. Learn about the early signs of MS here.
Read now

Identifying traits in misdiagnosed people

A team of researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Vermont in Burlington analyzed the cases of 241 people who had received an MS diagnosis. Other doctors had previously referred these people to two academic medical centers in Los Angeles.

Dr. Marwa Kaisey and Dr. Nancy Sicotte, both from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, led the new research.

The symptoms of MS are so similar to the symptoms of some other conditions that it can be difficult for doctors to make the right diagnosis. "The diagnosis of MS is tricky. Both the symptoms and MRI testing results can look like other conditions, such as stroke, migraines, and vitamin B12 deficiency," Dr. Kaisey said.

The study aimed at determining how many people received a misdiagnosis of MS, and identifying common characteristics in misdiagnosed patients.

The researchers found that of the people misdiagnosed with MS, many received MS treatment for 4 years before receiving the right diagnosis.

The researchers identified that the condition most often correctly diagnosed was migraine, followed by radiologically isolated syndrome — a condition in which the results of MRI scans determined that the people had MS, despite them not experiencing any other symptoms linked to MS.

Risks and costs of incorrect diagnoses

Among people who received a wrong diagnosis, 72 percent had received treatment for MS, and of those, 48 percent had received treatments that can lead to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), which is a rare viral infection that targets nerve cells and damages the white matter in the brain.

The researchers concluded that the estimated costs of unnecessary treatments that they identified in just this study reached almost $10 million.

"I've seen patients suffering side effects from the medication they were taking for a disease they didn't have. Meanwhile, they weren't getting treatment for what they did have. The cost to the patient is huge — medically, psychologically, financially," Dr. Kaisey adds.

May's issue of Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders will publish the study, and the investigators hope that these findings, along with recently funded research, will help to prevent MS misdiagnoses in the future and help improve diagnosis and treatments for people with the disease.

"The first step, which is what we've done here, is to identify the problem, so now we're working on potential solutions."

Dr. Marwa Kaisey

Related coverage

Signs and symptoms of MS in women Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that damages the nerves and causes a wide range of symptoms, including vision problems and numbness. In this article, learn about the symptoms of MS in women. Read now
Everything you need to know about migraines Migraines are headaches with extreme pain and often nausea. Finding triggers is one way to try and prevent them. But there are drug treatments, too, for the different types of migraines, plus Botox injections in some cases. Find out all about migraines here, including the symptoms and some supplements that may help. Read now
Everything you need to know about stroke Strokes can be life-threatening and debilitating and can occur with little warning. So why do they happen? In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about strokes, the different types, and the symptoms. We also give tips on preventing a stroke, and the support there is if you are recovering from one. Read now
What is the difference between multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia? Multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia both involve the nervous system, and they can cause similar symptoms, such as pain and fatigue. However, there are crucial differences. Here, learn about the distinctions, as well as symptoms, diagnostic processes, and treatments for each condition. Read now
What is the difference between MS and lupus? Multiple sclerosis and lupus both involve the immune system, but they cause different symptoms. In this article, learn about the differences and how a doctor makes a diagnosis. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Multiple Sclerosis
Medical Devices / Diagnostics Primary Care / General Practice

Recommended related news

Popular in: Multiple Sclerosis

Scroll to top