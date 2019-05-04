A stressful work environment coupled with a lack of sleep can result in a threefold-higher risk of cardiovascular death in people with hypertension.

Share on Pinterest Having both a stressful job and difficulty sleeping may dramatically increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular death.

Recent research looked at how stress and insomnia affected the health of employees who have hypertension, and the news was sobering.

The researchers found that in comparison with their peers who slept well and did not experience work-related stress, hypertensive employees with stress and insomnia were three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 2,000 employees whose ages ranged from 25 to 65 years. These workers had high blood pressure, but, at the time of the study, they did not have cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

Although those with either job-related stress or insomnia did have an increased risk of cardiovascular death, the risk was higher when people had both of these factors present in their everyday lives.

The authors published their findings in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

“These are insidious problems,” notes Prof. Karl-Heinz Ladwig of the German Research Centre for Environmental Health and the Medical Faculty, Technical University of Munich.