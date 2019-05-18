Millions of people around the world have a form of dementia, but scientists are still unsure exactly what causes this condition. Nevertheless, newly published prevention guidelines from the World Health Organization evaluate 12 risk factors and offer advice on how to tackle them.

As many as 50 million people across the world have dementia, an umbrella term for a series of neurodegenerative conditions that cause memory loss. These conditions can become severe enough to impair a person’s ability to continue their normal daily activities.

The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 5.8 million people in the United States alone, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Even though dementia changes the lives of so many people and their families around the globe, scientists still have not found out exactly what causes the conditions that fall into this category.

However, the high number of people living with a form of dementia has rendered dementia research a worldwide priority. As a result, we now have a good idea of what risk factors may contribute to its development.

Some of these factors are lifestyle-related and, as such, modifiable. Therefore, with adequate information, people may be able to learn how to adapt their lifestyle to become healthier and lower their risk of developing various health conditions, including dementia.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a new set of guidelines — downloadable from their website — that seek to advise governments, policymakers, and healthcare providers on how best to tackle dementia prevention.