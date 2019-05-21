Researchers have scanned the brains of 115 participants and found that inflammation can lead to a loss of pleasure — called anhedonia — in women but not in men.

Depression, the “leading cause of disability worldwide,” is far more prevalent in women than it is in men. Worldwide, over 300 million people live with depression.

Among young people aged between 14 and 25, females are more than twice as likely to have depression as males.

Although these differences become less pronounced in later adulthood, global estimates still show a 1.7-fold increase in the prevalence of depression among women, compared with men.

Anhedonia is one of the hallmarks of major depressive disorder. Anhedonia describes the inability to derive joy or pleasure from activities that used to feel enjoyable.

On a neurological level, anhedonia presents itself as reduced activity in the brain’s reward processing area, called the ventral striatum.

New research sheds light on how the sex differences in depression manifest themselves in the brain. Specifically, scientists show how inflammation affects the brain’s response to rewards differently in men and women.

Naomi Eisenberger, Ph.D., a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.