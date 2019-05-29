How many calories do you burn by walking?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 29 May 2019
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
The number of calories the body burns while a person is walking varies depending on a range of factors, including body size and walking speed. Walking also offers a variety of other health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease.

The body uses energy from food and drinks to sustain bodily functions and perform physical activities. Calories are a measure of how much energy the body receives from particular foods or drinks.

When a person consumes more calories than they burn, the body stores this excess energy as body fat. When the body needs more energy than it can get from the calories it consumes, it burns the stored body fat for energy. Regular physical activity is a good way of maintaining a healthy amount of body fat.

While other forms of physical activity can be time-consuming or expensive, walking is convenient and free for people who can do so. This article discusses how to calculate the number of calories the body burns while walking, and some of the other benefits that walking has to offer.

Calories burned while walking

Calories burned walking
Walking burns calories at different rates depending on a person's body size and walking speed.

The number of calories that the body burns during any activity will depend on a person's basal metabolic rate (BMR) and the intensity of the activity, measured in metabolic equivalents (METs).

The formula for this is:

Calories burned = BMR x METs ÷ 24 x duration of activity in hours

It is possible to use this formula to calculate how many calories the body burns by walking.

To do this, it is first necessary to understand about BMR and METs.

BMR

Basal metabolism refers to a series of life-supporting processes that the body constantly carries out, such as breathing. The body burns calories to support these processes. The rate at which the body does this is the BMR.

The BMR varies between people. It is difficult to calculate precisely as it depends on several factors, including genetic factors that are difficult to measure. But it is possible to estimate BMR using sex, body size, and age.

The formulae to estimate BMR for males and females are:

Males:

BMR = 66 + (6.23 x weight in pounds (lbs)) + (12.7 x height in inches) - (6.8 x age in years)

Females:

BMR = 655 + (4.35 x weight in lbs) + (4.7 x height in inches) - (4.7 x age in years)

METs

METs are a measure of how much energy the body is using for a given activity.

When a person walks, the speed at which they are walking speed will determine the number of METs.

For example, walking at a slow pace of 1.7 miles per hour (mph) equates to 2.3 METs per hour. Walking briskly at a speed of 3 mph equals 3.3 METs per hour.

Making the calculation

Pulling all this information together, it is now possible to calculate how many calories the body burns while walking.

For example, a 40-year-old male who weighs 195 lbs and is 69" (5'9") in height will have a BMR of 1,885.2. If they walk at a brisk pace for 1 hour, they will burn 259.2 calories. This is because:

BMR (1,885.2) x METs (3.3) ÷ 24 x duration of activity in hours (1) = 259.2 calories

Should you do cardio or lift weights?
Should you do cardio or lift weights?
Walking is a form of cardiovascular exercise, and many people walk to lose weight. But does it burn more calories than lifting weights? Find out here.
Read now

Comparison with other types of exercise

Using this formula, it is possible to calculate how many calories the body burns during any activity.

The METs for some other types of exercise are as follows:

Type of exercise METs
Hatha yoga 3
Weight training, 8 to 15 repetitions of various exercises 3.5
Cycling, casual pace of up to 10 miles per hour 4
Jogging 7
Rope jumping 10

For example, a 50-year old female who weighs 160 pounds and is 64" (5'4") tall will have a BMR of 1,416.8. If this person jogs for 1 hour, they will burn 413.2 calories.

BMR (1,416.8) x METs (7) ÷ 24 x duration of activity in hours (1) = 413.2 calories

Other benefits

Calories burned walking seniors
Regularly walking at a brisk pace can lower blood pressure and reduce high cholesterol.

The United States government recommend that healthy adults engage in at least 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, of moderate-intensity activity every week. Moderate-intensity activity can include any activity of 3 to 6 METs.

Brisk walking is an excellent way of sticking to these guidelines. Unlike some other types of activity, walking is generally free and accessible to people who are able to do so. It is a relatively low-intensity form of exercise, so it is suitable for people who are unable to engage in more vigorous forms of exercise.

Walking is also easy to fit into a typical day for most people. For example, walking to work or taking a walk during a lunch break for 30 minutes every day will lead to at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week.

Regularly walking at a brisk pace can have many health benefits, including:

Takeaway

In addition to physical health benefits, increasing physical activity through walking may also benefit mental health. Research has found that physical activity could be beneficial for a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.

Walking is a beneficial way to burn calories — the amount each person burns depends on their age, sex, and how rapidly they walk. Moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking, can provide a range of health benefits.

Related coverage

Calculating how many calories are burned in a day Learn how to work out how many calories are burned per day, including specific totals for different types of activities and exercises. Read now
What to know about calories and body fat A pound of body fat contains approximately 3,500 calories. A calorie is a measurement of energy, and to lose weight, a person must consume fewer than they burn. Learn more here. Read now
Empty calories: What you need to know Nutritionists and medical experts recommend avoiding or limiting the amount of 'empty calorie' foods in a diet, but what are empty calories? These are calories from food that offers little or no other nutritional benefit, such as candies and chips. These can be detrimental to health and increase the risk of obesity. Read now
How many calories should I eat to lose weight? Weight management and loss seems like a difficult health measure to get right, but keep a close eye on the number of calories you consume can help. But how do you know if you’re eating enough to lose weight the right way? This MNT Knowledge Center article explains how many calories you should consume. Read now
How to calculate the calories a person burns while sleeping Even when resting or asleep, the body is continuously burning calories to stay alive and healthy. A person can estimate how many calories they burn while sleeping by first calculating their basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories that the body burns each day when at rest. Learn more here. Read now
Sports Medicine / Fitness
Cholesterol Heart Disease Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 29 May 2019.

    Visit our Sports Medicine / Fitness category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Sports Medicine / Fitness.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "How many calories do you burn by walking?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 May. 2019. Web.
    30 May. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325323.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2019, May 30). "How many calories do you burn by walking?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Sports Medicine / Fitness

Scroll to top